It is to inform that Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at Registered Office of the Company. Financial Results and Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Proceedings of the 67th Annual General Meeting held on September 24, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Please find attached a copy of Scrutinizers Report alongwith voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 24, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)