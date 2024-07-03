SectorPackaging
Open₹2.27
Prev. Close₹2.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.56
Day's High₹2.28
Day's Low₹2.1
52 Week's High₹4.91
52 Week's Low₹1.2
Book Value₹0.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.01
25.01
25.01
25.01
Preference Capital
10.71
9.62
8.58
5.58
Reserves
-14.25
-14.04
-14.04
36.5
Net Worth
21.47
20.59
19.55
67.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.4
0.59
0.4
16.01
yoy growth (%)
-32.32
48.97
-97.5
255.13
Raw materials
-0.09
-0.18
0
-15.42
As % of sales
24.49
31.48
0
96.33
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.23
-0.52
-1.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.13
-0.44
-1.12
-1.6
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.24
Tax paid
-4.06
0
-6.11
-1.61
Working capital
0.18
-1.04
-8.02
-180.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.32
48.97
-97.5
255.13
Op profit growth
73.14
-65.25
-58.43
30.54
EBIT growth
-563
-117.44
-45.72
-164.91
Net profit growth
30,440.69
-100.17
7,695.41
-66.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.18
1.14
6.24
58.38
142.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.18
1.14
6.24
58.38
142.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.38
0.99
0.65
35.25
2.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Aarti Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditi Jain
Independent Director
Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
Independent Director
Sri Kant
Independent Director
Sanjay Sharma
Managing Director
Amit Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rollatainers Ltd
Summary
Rolltainers Ltd., incorporated in 1968 is one of the leading packaging companies of the country with a legacy of more than four decades of pioneering work in the field of packaging & engineering. The Company has the unique capability of manufacturing Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging and Packaging Machinery. With a presence across the packaging spectrum, it is in a position to offer its customers product innovations, inter disciplinary and end-to-end packaging solutions. The Company operates as an integrated packaging solution organisation with business encompassing research, manufacturing and marketing Lined and mono Cartons and Packaging Machines. It caters to the packaging needs of leading FMCG companies such as Amul, Hindustan Unilever, Milkfood.Apart from these, it currently operates in three business verticals comprising of Carton Division manufacturing lined cartons, mono cartons and litho laminated/fluted cartons; Flexible Packaging Division (R.T. Packaging) , which produces gravure printed laminates, wrap around labels and specialty pouches for food, beverages, detergents and industrial products and Engineering Division involved in developing, designing, assembling & manufacturing various types of Packaging Machinery for the FMCG industry such as carton filling lines, FFS machines and vacuum packaging systems. The company ventured into manufacturing of special carton for liquid packing in 1994 and the project was completed sucessfuly. As a part of diversification t
Read More
The Rollatainers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rollatainers Ltd is ₹54.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rollatainers Ltd is 0 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rollatainers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rollatainers Ltd is ₹1.2 and ₹4.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rollatainers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.62%, 3 Years at -19.27%, 1 Year at 57.86%, 6 Month at -52.37%, 3 Month at 3.27% and 1 Month at -3.49%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.