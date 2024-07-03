iifl-logo-icon 1
Rollatainers Ltd Share Price

2.17
(-1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:41 AM

  • Open2.27
  • Day's High2.28
  • 52 Wk High4.91
  • Prev. Close2.21
  • Day's Low2.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.56
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Rollatainers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

2.27

Prev. Close

2.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0.56

Day's High

2.28

Day's Low

2.1

52 Week's High

4.91

52 Week's Low

1.2

Book Value

0.41

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rollatainers Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rollatainers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rollatainers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rollatainers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.01

25.01

25.01

25.01

Preference Capital

10.71

9.62

8.58

5.58

Reserves

-14.25

-14.04

-14.04

36.5

Net Worth

21.47

20.59

19.55

67.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.4

0.59

0.4

16.01

yoy growth (%)

-32.32

48.97

-97.5

255.13

Raw materials

-0.09

-0.18

0

-15.42

As % of sales

24.49

31.48

0

96.33

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.23

-0.52

-1.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.13

-0.44

-1.12

-1.6

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.24

Tax paid

-4.06

0

-6.11

-1.61

Working capital

0.18

-1.04

-8.02

-180.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.32

48.97

-97.5

255.13

Op profit growth

73.14

-65.25

-58.43

30.54

EBIT growth

-563

-117.44

-45.72

-164.91

Net profit growth

30,440.69

-100.17

7,695.41

-66.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.18

1.14

6.24

58.38

142.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.18

1.14

6.24

58.38

142.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.38

0.99

0.65

35.25

2.45

View Annually Results

Rollatainers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rollatainers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Aarti Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditi Jain

Independent Director

Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur

Independent Director

Sri Kant

Independent Director

Sanjay Sharma

Managing Director

Amit Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rollatainers Ltd

Summary

Rolltainers Ltd., incorporated in 1968 is one of the leading packaging companies of the country with a legacy of more than four decades of pioneering work in the field of packaging & engineering. The Company has the unique capability of manufacturing Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging and Packaging Machinery. With a presence across the packaging spectrum, it is in a position to offer its customers product innovations, inter disciplinary and end-to-end packaging solutions. The Company operates as an integrated packaging solution organisation with business encompassing research, manufacturing and marketing Lined and mono Cartons and Packaging Machines. It caters to the packaging needs of leading FMCG companies such as Amul, Hindustan Unilever, Milkfood.Apart from these, it currently operates in three business verticals comprising of Carton Division manufacturing lined cartons, mono cartons and litho laminated/fluted cartons; Flexible Packaging Division (R.T. Packaging) , which produces gravure printed laminates, wrap around labels and specialty pouches for food, beverages, detergents and industrial products and Engineering Division involved in developing, designing, assembling & manufacturing various types of Packaging Machinery for the FMCG industry such as carton filling lines, FFS machines and vacuum packaging systems. The company ventured into manufacturing of special carton for liquid packing in 1994 and the project was completed sucessfuly. As a part of diversification t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rollatainers Ltd share price today?

The Rollatainers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rollatainers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rollatainers Ltd is ₹54.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rollatainers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rollatainers Ltd is 0 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rollatainers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rollatainers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rollatainers Ltd is ₹1.2 and ₹4.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rollatainers Ltd?

Rollatainers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.62%, 3 Years at -19.27%, 1 Year at 57.86%, 6 Month at -52.37%, 3 Month at 3.27% and 1 Month at -3.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rollatainers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rollatainers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.04 %

