Rollatainers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.13
-0.44
-1.12
-1.6
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.24
Tax paid
-4.06
0
-6.11
-1.61
Working capital
0.18
-1.04
-8.02
-180.79
Other operating items
Operating
-5.02
-1.48
-15.26
-184.24
Capital expenditure
-11.05
0
0
-5.36
Free cash flow
-16.07
-1.48
-15.26
-189.6
Equity raised
-12.38
-12.72
146.42
151.05
Investing
-51.29
0
-63.39
-16.29
Financing
0
0
0
194.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-79.74
-14.2
67.77
139.8
