Rollatainers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Rollatainers FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.13

-0.44

-1.12

-1.6

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.24

Tax paid

-4.06

0

-6.11

-1.61

Working capital

0.18

-1.04

-8.02

-180.79

Other operating items

Operating

-5.02

-1.48

-15.26

-184.24

Capital expenditure

-11.05

0

0

-5.36

Free cash flow

-16.07

-1.48

-15.26

-189.6

Equity raised

-12.38

-12.72

146.42

151.05

Investing

-51.29

0

-63.39

-16.29

Financing

0

0

0

194.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-79.74

-14.2

67.77

139.8

