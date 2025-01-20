iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rollatainers Ltd Key Ratios

2.23
(1.83%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:13:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rollatainers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.97

4.1

-3.98

64.12

Op profit growth

-164.94

-166.43

14.17

-28.1

EBIT growth

18.19

-8.28

108.41

-49.74

Net profit growth

-59.64

5,140.91

-97.71

-439.65

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-8.09

5.11

-8.01

-6.73

EBIT margin

-32.46

-11.26

-12.79

-5.89

Net profit margin

-16.09

-16.36

-0.32

-13.63

RoCE

-12.65

-9.95

-9.04

-2.74

RoNW

-2.49

-5.7

-0.13

-5.16

RoA

-1.56

-3.61

-0.05

-1.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.34

-0.92

0.01

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.35

-1.96

-0.59

-2.61

Book value per share

2.71

4.81

3.35

6.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.7

-1.17

457

0

P/CEPS

-1.67

-0.55

-7.67

-5.39

P/B

1.04

0.45

1.53

2.3

EV/EBIDTA

11.98

12.9

-39.89

113.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

13.86

0.38

-13.71

53.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

195.22

128.45

229.97

271.03

Inventory days

118.66

64.28

55.79

38.11

Creditor days

-208.28

-136.06

-88.74

-111

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.82

2.33

16.79

9.05

Net debt / equity

0.15

0.81

0.07

2.36

Net debt / op. profit

-2.22

13.52

-0.57

-20.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.78

-52

-54.27

-55.76

Employee costs

-25.93

-19.97

-18.48

-17.05

Other costs

-31.37

-22.9

-35.24

-33.92

Rollatainers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rollatainers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.