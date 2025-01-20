Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.97
4.1
-3.98
64.12
Op profit growth
-164.94
-166.43
14.17
-28.1
EBIT growth
18.19
-8.28
108.41
-49.74
Net profit growth
-59.64
5,140.91
-97.71
-439.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-8.09
5.11
-8.01
-6.73
EBIT margin
-32.46
-11.26
-12.79
-5.89
Net profit margin
-16.09
-16.36
-0.32
-13.63
RoCE
-12.65
-9.95
-9.04
-2.74
RoNW
-2.49
-5.7
-0.13
-5.16
RoA
-1.56
-3.61
-0.05
-1.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.34
-0.92
0.01
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.35
-1.96
-0.59
-2.61
Book value per share
2.71
4.81
3.35
6.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.7
-1.17
457
0
P/CEPS
-1.67
-0.55
-7.67
-5.39
P/B
1.04
0.45
1.53
2.3
EV/EBIDTA
11.98
12.9
-39.89
113.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
13.86
0.38
-13.71
53.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
195.22
128.45
229.97
271.03
Inventory days
118.66
64.28
55.79
38.11
Creditor days
-208.28
-136.06
-88.74
-111
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.82
2.33
16.79
9.05
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.81
0.07
2.36
Net debt / op. profit
-2.22
13.52
-0.57
-20.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.78
-52
-54.27
-55.76
Employee costs
-25.93
-19.97
-18.48
-17.05
Other costs
-31.37
-22.9
-35.24
-33.92
