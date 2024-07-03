Rollatainers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0.29
0.29
0.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.29
0.29
0.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.05
0.29
0.25
0.64
Total Income
0
0.05
0.59
0.54
0.93
Total Expenditure
0.18
0.72
0.14
0.13
0.17
PBIDT
-0.18
-0.67
0.44
0.42
0.76
Interest
0.28
0.36
1.98
0.33
0.31
PBDT
-0.46
-1.03
-1.54
0.09
0.46
Depreciation
0.05
0
0.02
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.51
-1.03
-1.56
0.06
0.43
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
-0.07
-0.04
-1.55
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.47
-0.96
-1.53
1.61
0.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.44
0.04
0.02
0.53
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.47
-0.52
-1.57
1.59
-0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
-0.04
-0.06
-0.54
0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.01
25.01
25.01
25.01
25.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
151.72
144.82
262.06
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-531.03
31.03
158.62
PATM(%)
0
0
-537.93
20.68
148.27
