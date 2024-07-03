iifl-logo-icon 1
Rollatainers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.05
(-1.91%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.88

0.68

5.46

40.85

110.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.88

0.68

5.46

40.85

110.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.09

0.84

0.44

8.37

1.54

Total Income

1.97

1.52

5.9

49.21

112.53

Total Expenditure

0.51

19.08

15.01

46.87

103.7

PBIDT

1.45

-17.56

-9.11

2.34

8.83

Interest

1.19

1.59

1.29

7.83

4.33

PBDT

0.26

-19.15

-10.41

-5.49

4.5

Depreciation

0.08

1.42

4.7

18.83

19.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.06

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.59

Reported Profit After Tax

0.18

-20.57

-15.1

-24.32

-14.14

Minority Interest After NP

1.6

-2.15

-1.43

-2.45

-1.86

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.42

-18.42

-13.68

-21.87

-12.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0.55

-17.63

-1.58

-0.24

0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.97

-0.79

-12.1

-21.63

-12.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.53

-0.74

-0.55

-0.87

-0.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.01

25.01

25.01

25.01

25.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

164.77

-2,582.35

-166.84

5.72

7.95

PBDTM(%)

29.54

-2,816.17

-190.65

-13.43

4.05

PATM(%)

20.45

-3,025

-276.55

-59.53

-12.73

