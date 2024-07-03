Rollatainers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.88
0.68
5.46
40.85
110.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.88
0.68
5.46
40.85
110.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.09
0.84
0.44
8.37
1.54
Total Income
1.97
1.52
5.9
49.21
112.53
Total Expenditure
0.51
19.08
15.01
46.87
103.7
PBIDT
1.45
-17.56
-9.11
2.34
8.83
Interest
1.19
1.59
1.29
7.83
4.33
PBDT
0.26
-19.15
-10.41
-5.49
4.5
Depreciation
0.08
1.42
4.7
18.83
19.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.06
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.59
Reported Profit After Tax
0.18
-20.57
-15.1
-24.32
-14.14
Minority Interest After NP
1.6
-2.15
-1.43
-2.45
-1.86
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.42
-18.42
-13.68
-21.87
-12.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0.55
-17.63
-1.58
-0.24
0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.97
-0.79
-12.1
-21.63
-12.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.53
-0.74
-0.55
-0.87
-0.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.01
25.01
25.01
25.01
25.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
164.77
-2,582.35
-166.84
5.72
7.95
PBDTM(%)
29.54
-2,816.17
-190.65
-13.43
4.05
PATM(%)
20.45
-3,025
-276.55
-59.53
-12.73
