Rollatainers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.01
25.01
25.01
25.01
Preference Capital
10.71
9.62
8.58
5.58
Reserves
-14.25
-14.04
-14.04
36.5
Net Worth
21.47
20.59
19.55
67.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.47
20.59
19.55
67.09
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.4
3.4
0
10.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.78
16.89
19.25
56.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.58
4.58
8.77
17.37
Debtor Days
15,720.43
Other Current Assets
30
33.62
29.84
109.99
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.28
-0.97
-1.22
Creditor Days
1,104.14
Other Current Liabilities
-16.73
-21.03
-18.39
-69.63
Cash
0.28
0.31
0.3
0.25
Total Assets
21.46
20.6
19.55
67.08
