Rollatainers Ltd Balance Sheet

2.18
(2.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.01

25.01

25.01

25.01

Preference Capital

10.71

9.62

8.58

5.58

Reserves

-14.25

-14.04

-14.04

36.5

Net Worth

21.47

20.59

19.55

67.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.47

20.59

19.55

67.09

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.4

3.4

0

10.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

17.78

16.89

19.25

56.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.58

4.58

8.77

17.37

Debtor Days

15,720.43

Other Current Assets

30

33.62

29.84

109.99

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.28

-0.97

-1.22

Creditor Days

1,104.14

Other Current Liabilities

-16.73

-21.03

-18.39

-69.63

Cash

0.28

0.31

0.3

0.25

Total Assets

21.46

20.6

19.55

67.08

