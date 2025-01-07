iifl-logo-icon 1
Rollatainers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.1
(-0.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:22:06 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.4

0.59

0.4

16.01

yoy growth (%)

-32.32

48.97

-97.5

255.13

Raw materials

-0.09

-0.18

0

-15.42

As % of sales

24.49

31.48

0

96.33

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.23

-0.52

-1.51

As % of sales

24.02

39.23

131.32

9.48

Other costs

-0.79

-0.51

-0.85

-1.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

197.61

86.4

213.62

8.91

Operating profit

-0.58

-0.34

-0.97

-2.35

OPM

-146.14

-57.12

-244.95

-14.72

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.24

Interest expense

-0.62

-0.55

-0.49

-0.43

Other income

0.08

0.45

0.35

1.43

Profit before tax

-1.13

-0.44

-1.12

-1.6

Taxes

-4.06

0

-6.11

-1.61

Tax rate

359.23

0

540.94

100.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.2

-0.44

-7.23

-3.21

Exceptional items

48.2

0.58

-72.57

2.19

Net profit

43

0.14

-79.8

-1.02

yoy growth (%)

30,440.69

-100.17

7,695.41

-66.77

NPM

10,662.36

23.62

-19,952.37

-6.39

