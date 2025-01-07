Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.4
0.59
0.4
16.01
yoy growth (%)
-32.32
48.97
-97.5
255.13
Raw materials
-0.09
-0.18
0
-15.42
As % of sales
24.49
31.48
0
96.33
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.23
-0.52
-1.51
As % of sales
24.02
39.23
131.32
9.48
Other costs
-0.79
-0.51
-0.85
-1.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
197.61
86.4
213.62
8.91
Operating profit
-0.58
-0.34
-0.97
-2.35
OPM
-146.14
-57.12
-244.95
-14.72
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.24
Interest expense
-0.62
-0.55
-0.49
-0.43
Other income
0.08
0.45
0.35
1.43
Profit before tax
-1.13
-0.44
-1.12
-1.6
Taxes
-4.06
0
-6.11
-1.61
Tax rate
359.23
0
540.94
100.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.2
-0.44
-7.23
-3.21
Exceptional items
48.2
0.58
-72.57
2.19
Net profit
43
0.14
-79.8
-1.02
yoy growth (%)
30,440.69
-100.17
7,695.41
-66.77
NPM
10,662.36
23.62
-19,952.37
-6.39
