|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 May 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|Draft Notice of the 02nd Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the Financial Year 2024-25 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 05th June, 2024 for the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Please refer to the attached PDF for details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Please find the attached PDF for proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, 05th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Please find the attached PDF for details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)
|EGM
|20 Apr 2024
|16 May 2024
|Please refer to the PDF for details. Please find the attached herewith copy of Notice of 1st EGM of the Company for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Please find the attached PDF for proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 16th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) EGM 16/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 17.05.2024) Please find the attached PDF for details. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) Please find the attached PDF for your reference. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
