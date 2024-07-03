Rollatainers Ltd Summary

Rolltainers Ltd., incorporated in 1968 is one of the leading packaging companies of the country with a legacy of more than four decades of pioneering work in the field of packaging & engineering. The Company has the unique capability of manufacturing Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging and Packaging Machinery. With a presence across the packaging spectrum, it is in a position to offer its customers product innovations, inter disciplinary and end-to-end packaging solutions. The Company operates as an integrated packaging solution organisation with business encompassing research, manufacturing and marketing Lined and mono Cartons and Packaging Machines. It caters to the packaging needs of leading FMCG companies such as Amul, Hindustan Unilever, Milkfood.Apart from these, it currently operates in three business verticals comprising of Carton Division manufacturing lined cartons, mono cartons and litho laminated/fluted cartons; Flexible Packaging Division (R.T. Packaging) , which produces gravure printed laminates, wrap around labels and specialty pouches for food, beverages, detergents and industrial products and Engineering Division involved in developing, designing, assembling & manufacturing various types of Packaging Machinery for the FMCG industry such as carton filling lines, FFS machines and vacuum packaging systems. The company ventured into manufacturing of special carton for liquid packing in 1994 and the project was completed sucessfuly. As a part of diversification the company ventured into Power sector and the total project cost was Rs.10.00 crores. The company set up a 100% EOU at Faridabad in 1998-2000 to give more emphasis on exports.The company has transferred its Paper Board and Speciality Paper Board division at Kundli to its wholly owned subsidiary RT Paper Board Ltd. Further the company has also transferred its entire stake in RT Packaging Ltd, another subsidiary to RT Paper Board Ltd.In June 2013, R T Packaging Ltd. allotted 20,000,000 equity share of Rs. 10/- each to the Company on preferential issue basis and resulting to above allotment of shares, it became subsidiary Company of the Company. The Company transferred/disposed off its Packaging Business - Carton Manufacturing Division through Slump Sale to R T Packaging Limited in 2014. The Barista Caf Chain launched, was acquired by the Company in 2014.