Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

ROLLATAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and six months ended on September 302024 and any other business matters. Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14 ,2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Un- Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and six months ended on September 30, 2024. (Copy Enclosed). 2. Limited Review Report on the aforesaid Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and six months ended on September 30, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e. M/s Chatterjee & Chatterjee, Chartered Accountants. (Copy Enclosed). 3. Other business matters. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, September 02,2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Notice of the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the matters as mentioned in the Notice of the AGM. 2. The Draft Board Report along with the Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and with other annexures for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

ROLLATAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 302024 and any other business matters. Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August ,2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Un- Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (Copy Enclosed). 2. Limited Review Report on the aforesaid Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e. M/s Chatterjee & Chatterjee, Chartered Accountants. (Copy Enclosed). 3. Other business matters. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

ROLLATAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Audit Report for the Quarter and Year ended on March 312024 and any other business matters. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 29th May,2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Audit Report on the aforesaid Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e. M/s Chatterjee & Chatterjee, Chartered Accountants. 3. A declaration to the affect that the Auditors had given an unmodified opinion on Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31,2024. 4. Related Party Transactions for the half year ended on March 31, 2024. Read less.. Please refer to the attached PDF for details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 16 Apr 2024

ROLLATAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a)the variation in the terms of conversion of fully paid 10% Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares into Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares. (b) the variation in the terms of conversion of fully paid 2% Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares into Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares. (c) Conversion of debt into securities. (d) Any other matters or business(s). Please find the attached PDF for details. With reference to the earlier announcements dated 16 April 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 04, 2024 i.e. today is now postponed and further re-scheduled to be held on Friday, May 10, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024) Please refer to the attached PDF for details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) Please refer to the attached PDF for details. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

ROLLATAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposals for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible convertible securities or any other items as approved by the board through permissible modes subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Inter alia, to consider and approve:- (a)the variation in the terms of conversion of fully paid 10% Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares into Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares. (b) the variation in the terms of conversion of fully paid 2% Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares into Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares. (c) Conversion of debt into securities. (d) Any other matters or business(s). (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 16/04/2024) Please refer to the PDF for details. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of the Board Meeting hekd on April 20,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024