Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Share Price

95.68
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open0
  Day's High95.68
  52 Wk High105.88
  Prev. Close97.64
  Day's Low95.68
  52 Wk Low 33.85
  Turnover (lac)0.3
  P/E78.4
  Face Value10
  Book Value38.86
  EPS1.25
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.71
  Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0

Prev. Close

97.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

95.68

Day's Low

95.68

52 Week's High

105.88

52 Week's Low

33.85

Book Value

38.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.71

P/E

78.4

EPS

1.25

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.55%

Non-Promoter- 60.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.25

14.71

13.69

12.57

Net Worth

20.65

20.11

19.09

17.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.79

33.76

38.61

36.5

yoy growth (%)

14.9

-12.57

5.78

-1.4

Raw materials

-27.48

-24.2

-29.53

-26.22

As % of sales

70.85

71.7

76.47

71.82

Employee costs

-3.01

-1.58

-1.16

-1.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.25

0.55

1.07

1.02

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.2

-1.21

-1.71

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.22

-0.22

-0.24

Working capital

4.64

-5.14

1.38

-4.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.9

-12.57

5.78

-1.4

Op profit growth

65.02

-51.14

-21.27

19.59

EBIT growth

68.57

-56.86

-16.7

12.93

Net profit growth

262.54

-61.47

8.83

-0.69

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep Bhutoria

Whole Time Director

Sushma P Bhutoria

Non Executive Director

Abhishek Pradeep Bhutoria

Non Executive Director

Anuj Jayjayram Purohit

Independent Director

Aditi Sharma

Independent Director

Premjeet Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd (GRIL), an Indian manufacturing company was established in Gujarat near major sea ports. The Company was founded in 1984. GRIL is one of the major manufacturers of PE Tarpaulin, Plastic Sheeting, Ground Sheeting, Geomembrane, Tents, Shelters, Pond Lining, Canal Lining, Fumigation cover, HDPE Woven Bags, PP Woven Bags, Vermibed, PP Ropes etc. The plant has all the latest manufacturing facilities and have top quality measures for good working environment.The Company produce all their products from premium quality raw-material procured from the most renowned vendors in the market. They are then processed under the guidance of expert professionals with the help of most modern machineries. The quality is tested under vital parameters at several stages of production. The Company gets lamination done on a job-work basis due to lack of in-house lamination facilities. It has production capacity of 792 TPA to manufacture laminated sheets with craft paper as also tarpaulin. The lamination plant went on stream in Mar.93.GRIL carried out an expansion-cum-diversification programme in 1992-93 to increase the capacity of the HDPE woven sacks from 360 tpa to 1008 tpa, with a new capacity of 792 tpa to manufacture laminated sheets and tarpaulin (cost : Rs 4.16 cr) which was part-financed by an equity issue.The company increased its capacity for tarpaulins by 3177 tpa. It widened the product range to make PP ropes with an installed capacity of 255 tpa costing Rs 16
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹95.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd is ₹51.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd is 78.4 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd is ₹33.85 and ₹105.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd?

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.45%, 3 Years at 34.87%, 1 Year at 64.93%, 6 Month at 117.65%, 3 Month at 112.35% and 1 Month at 111.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

