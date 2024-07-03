Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹97.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹95.68
Day's Low₹95.68
52 Week's High₹105.88
52 Week's Low₹33.85
Book Value₹38.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.71
P/E78.4
EPS1.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.25
14.71
13.69
12.57
Net Worth
20.65
20.11
19.09
17.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.79
33.76
38.61
36.5
yoy growth (%)
14.9
-12.57
5.78
-1.4
Raw materials
-27.48
-24.2
-29.53
-26.22
As % of sales
70.85
71.7
76.47
71.82
Employee costs
-3.01
-1.58
-1.16
-1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.25
0.55
1.07
1.02
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.2
-1.21
-1.71
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.22
-0.22
-0.24
Working capital
4.64
-5.14
1.38
-4.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.9
-12.57
5.78
-1.4
Op profit growth
65.02
-51.14
-21.27
19.59
EBIT growth
68.57
-56.86
-16.7
12.93
Net profit growth
262.54
-61.47
8.83
-0.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Bhutoria
Whole Time Director
Sushma P Bhutoria
Non Executive Director
Abhishek Pradeep Bhutoria
Non Executive Director
Anuj Jayjayram Purohit
Independent Director
Aditi Sharma
Independent Director
Premjeet Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd (GRIL), an Indian manufacturing company was established in Gujarat near major sea ports. The Company was founded in 1984. GRIL is one of the major manufacturers of PE Tarpaulin, Plastic Sheeting, Ground Sheeting, Geomembrane, Tents, Shelters, Pond Lining, Canal Lining, Fumigation cover, HDPE Woven Bags, PP Woven Bags, Vermibed, PP Ropes etc. The plant has all the latest manufacturing facilities and have top quality measures for good working environment.The Company produce all their products from premium quality raw-material procured from the most renowned vendors in the market. They are then processed under the guidance of expert professionals with the help of most modern machineries. The quality is tested under vital parameters at several stages of production. The Company gets lamination done on a job-work basis due to lack of in-house lamination facilities. It has production capacity of 792 TPA to manufacture laminated sheets with craft paper as also tarpaulin. The lamination plant went on stream in Mar.93.GRIL carried out an expansion-cum-diversification programme in 1992-93 to increase the capacity of the HDPE woven sacks from 360 tpa to 1008 tpa, with a new capacity of 792 tpa to manufacture laminated sheets and tarpaulin (cost : Rs 4.16 cr) which was part-financed by an equity issue.The company increased its capacity for tarpaulins by 3177 tpa. It widened the product range to make PP ropes with an installed capacity of 255 tpa costing Rs 16
The Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹95.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd is ₹51.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd is 78.4 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd is ₹33.85 and ₹105.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.45%, 3 Years at 34.87%, 1 Year at 64.93%, 6 Month at 117.65%, 3 Month at 112.35% and 1 Month at 111.80%.
