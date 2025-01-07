Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.79
33.76
38.61
36.5
yoy growth (%)
14.9
-12.57
5.78
-1.4
Raw materials
-27.48
-24.2
-29.53
-26.22
As % of sales
70.85
71.7
76.47
71.82
Employee costs
-3.01
-1.58
-1.16
-1.19
As % of sales
7.78
4.69
3
3.26
Other costs
-5.71
-6.4
-4.73
-5.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.73
18.98
12.26
13.8
Operating profit
2.57
1.55
3.18
4.05
OPM
6.62
4.61
8.25
11.09
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.2
-1.21
-1.71
Interest expense
-0.18
-0.3
-0.91
-1.36
Other income
0.3
0.5
0
0.04
Profit before tax
1.25
0.55
1.07
1.02
Taxes
-0.06
-0.22
-0.22
-0.24
Tax rate
-5.16
-40.67
-20.52
-23.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.18
0.32
0.85
0.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.18
0.32
0.85
0.78
yoy growth (%)
262.54
-61.47
8.83
-0.69
NPM
3.06
0.97
2.2
2.14
