Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

93.76
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.79

33.76

38.61

36.5

yoy growth (%)

14.9

-12.57

5.78

-1.4

Raw materials

-27.48

-24.2

-29.53

-26.22

As % of sales

70.85

71.7

76.47

71.82

Employee costs

-3.01

-1.58

-1.16

-1.19

As % of sales

7.78

4.69

3

3.26

Other costs

-5.71

-6.4

-4.73

-5.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.73

18.98

12.26

13.8

Operating profit

2.57

1.55

3.18

4.05

OPM

6.62

4.61

8.25

11.09

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.2

-1.21

-1.71

Interest expense

-0.18

-0.3

-0.91

-1.36

Other income

0.3

0.5

0

0.04

Profit before tax

1.25

0.55

1.07

1.02

Taxes

-0.06

-0.22

-0.22

-0.24

Tax rate

-5.16

-40.67

-20.52

-23.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.18

0.32

0.85

0.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.18

0.32

0.85

0.78

yoy growth (%)

262.54

-61.47

8.83

-0.69

NPM

3.06

0.97

2.2

2.14

