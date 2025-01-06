iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

95.68
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd

Guj. Raffia Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.25

0.55

1.07

1.02

Depreciation

-1.43

-1.2

-1.21

-1.71

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.22

-0.22

-0.24

Working capital

4.64

-5.14

1.38

-4.86

Other operating items

Operating

4.39

-6.02

1.02

-5.78

Capital expenditure

0.03

-8.36

0.08

0.01

Free cash flow

4.43

-14.38

1.11

-5.77

Equity raised

22.76

20.56

16.49

14.93

Investing

0

0

0

-0.05

Financing

2.02

-5.01

1.27

4.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.21

1.17

17.6

13.41

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd

