Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.25
0.55
1.07
1.02
Depreciation
-1.43
-1.2
-1.21
-1.71
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.22
-0.22
-0.24
Working capital
4.64
-5.14
1.38
-4.86
Other operating items
Operating
4.39
-6.02
1.02
-5.78
Capital expenditure
0.03
-8.36
0.08
0.01
Free cash flow
4.43
-14.38
1.11
-5.77
Equity raised
22.76
20.56
16.49
14.93
Investing
0
0
0
-0.05
Financing
2.02
-5.01
1.27
4.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.21
1.17
17.6
13.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.