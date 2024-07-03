Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Summary

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd (GRIL), an Indian manufacturing company was established in Gujarat near major sea ports. The Company was founded in 1984. GRIL is one of the major manufacturers of PE Tarpaulin, Plastic Sheeting, Ground Sheeting, Geomembrane, Tents, Shelters, Pond Lining, Canal Lining, Fumigation cover, HDPE Woven Bags, PP Woven Bags, Vermibed, PP Ropes etc. The plant has all the latest manufacturing facilities and have top quality measures for good working environment.The Company produce all their products from premium quality raw-material procured from the most renowned vendors in the market. They are then processed under the guidance of expert professionals with the help of most modern machineries. The quality is tested under vital parameters at several stages of production. The Company gets lamination done on a job-work basis due to lack of in-house lamination facilities. It has production capacity of 792 TPA to manufacture laminated sheets with craft paper as also tarpaulin. The lamination plant went on stream in Mar.93.GRIL carried out an expansion-cum-diversification programme in 1992-93 to increase the capacity of the HDPE woven sacks from 360 tpa to 1008 tpa, with a new capacity of 792 tpa to manufacture laminated sheets and tarpaulin (cost : Rs 4.16 cr) which was part-financed by an equity issue.The company increased its capacity for tarpaulins by 3177 tpa. It widened the product range to make PP ropes with an installed capacity of 255 tpa costing Rs 16.14 Cr. To part-finance this project, GRIL came out with a public issue of equity shares in Sep.94.