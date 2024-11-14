|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|GUJARAT RAFFIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31.08.2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results GUJARAT RAFFIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result Year Ended 31.03.2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|GUJARAT RAFFIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of BM Outcome of BM held on 14.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|Aproval of notice of EGM
