Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Board Meeting

81.36
(-2.01%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:54:29 AM

Guj. Raffia Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
GUJARAT RAFFIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31.08.2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results GUJARAT RAFFIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202417 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result Year Ended 31.03.2024
Board Meeting14 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
GUJARAT RAFFIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of BM Outcome of BM held on 14.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Aproval of notice of EGM

Guj. Raffia Inds: Related News

No Record Found

