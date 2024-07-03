Summary

Emmbi Polyarns Ltd, incorporated in November, 1994, is amongst the premier and an established manufacturer of a wide range of woven polyethylene and polypropylene bags. The principal activities of the Company comprise of Manufacturing of HDPE & PP - Woven Polymer Based Products. The company manufactures high-quality woven Polypropylene & Polyethylene based products used mainly in packaging, infrastructure, housing, disaster management and Hazardous waste disposal industry. Their main products are Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC), Technical Textile, Flexible Tanks, Woven Sacks, Car Covers, Bulk Cargo Handling Systems and Anti Corrosive Packaging.The company supplies these products to various blue-chip customers in domestic as well as international markets. The major customers in the domestic market include multinational companies in FMCG sector. Internationally, the customers are major automobile manufacturers, major glass manufacturers, major cement manufacturers, leading seed manufacturer, players in the petrochemical industry, and various other international customers spanning more than 18 countries through out the world.The company has a fully equipped manufacturing facility located at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The factories occupy 85000 sq ft constructed area with more than 135000 sq ft of Lush Green Campus. These facilities are augmented with adequate power and water sources. The company has been awarded SME 2 Rating by CRISIL

Read More