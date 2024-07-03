iifl-logo-icon 1
Emmbi Industries Ltd Share Price

162.51
(0.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:10 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open162.51
  • Day's High162.51
  • 52 Wk High177.99
  • Prev. Close162.1
  • Day's Low162.51
  • 52 Wk Low 87.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E28.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value97.99
  • EPS5.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)287.48
  • Div. Yield0.19
No Records Found

Emmbi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

162.51

Prev. Close

162.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

162.51

Day's Low

162.51

52 Week's High

177.99

52 Week's Low

87.55

Book Value

97.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

287.48

P/E

28.33

EPS

5.71

Divi. Yield

0.19

Emmbi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Emmbi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Emmbi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:34 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 38.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emmbi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.69

17.69

17.69

17.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

152.44

142.99

135.71

117.47

Net Worth

170.13

160.68

153.4

135.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

273.98

303.93

254.47

229.07

yoy growth (%)

-9.85

19.43

11.09

10.16

Raw materials

-172.11

-199.68

-169.95

-155.96

As % of sales

62.81

65.7

66.78

68.08

Employee costs

-17.9

-16.85

-12.01

-7.36

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.03

18.66

20.51

17.22

Depreciation

-7.24

-6.97

-5.3

-4.16

Tax paid

-2.35

-4.03

-5.25

-4.78

Working capital

18.7

18.96

16.6

6.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.85

19.43

11.09

10.16

Op profit growth

-23.96

6.33

19.03

15.22

EBIT growth

-30.09

2.05

17.66

9.4

Net profit growth

-47.53

-4.16

22.73

17.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Emmbi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emmbi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Makrand M Appalwar

Executive Director & CFO

Rinku Appalwar

Independent Director

Prashant K Lohiya

Independent Director

Venkatesh Joshi

Independent Director

R Krishnan

Whole-time Director

Krishnan I. Subramanian

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavi Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emmbi Industries Ltd

Summary

Emmbi Polyarns Ltd, incorporated in November, 1994, is amongst the premier and an established manufacturer of a wide range of woven polyethylene and polypropylene bags. The principal activities of the Company comprise of Manufacturing of HDPE & PP - Woven Polymer Based Products. The company manufactures high-quality woven Polypropylene & Polyethylene based products used mainly in packaging, infrastructure, housing, disaster management and Hazardous waste disposal industry. Their main products are Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC), Technical Textile, Flexible Tanks, Woven Sacks, Car Covers, Bulk Cargo Handling Systems and Anti Corrosive Packaging.The company supplies these products to various blue-chip customers in domestic as well as international markets. The major customers in the domestic market include multinational companies in FMCG sector. Internationally, the customers are major automobile manufacturers, major glass manufacturers, major cement manufacturers, leading seed manufacturer, players in the petrochemical industry, and various other international customers spanning more than 18 countries through out the world.The company has a fully equipped manufacturing facility located at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The factories occupy 85000 sq ft constructed area with more than 135000 sq ft of Lush Green Campus. These facilities are augmented with adequate power and water sources. The company has been awarded SME 2 Rating by CRISIL
Company FAQs

What is the Emmbi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Emmbi Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emmbi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emmbi Industries Ltd is ₹287.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emmbi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emmbi Industries Ltd is 28.33 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emmbi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emmbi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emmbi Industries Ltd is ₹87.55 and ₹177.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emmbi Industries Ltd?

Emmbi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.01%, 3 Years at 15.23%, 1 Year at 49.13%, 6 Month at 42.47%, 3 Month at 27.36% and 1 Month at 16.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emmbi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emmbi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.40 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 38.45 %

