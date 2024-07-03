SectorPackaging
Open₹162.51
Prev. Close₹162.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹162.51
Day's Low₹162.51
52 Week's High₹177.99
52 Week's Low₹87.55
Book Value₹97.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)287.48
P/E28.33
EPS5.71
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.69
17.69
17.69
17.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
152.44
142.99
135.71
117.47
Net Worth
170.13
160.68
153.4
135.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
273.98
303.93
254.47
229.07
yoy growth (%)
-9.85
19.43
11.09
10.16
Raw materials
-172.11
-199.68
-169.95
-155.96
As % of sales
62.81
65.7
66.78
68.08
Employee costs
-17.9
-16.85
-12.01
-7.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.03
18.66
20.51
17.22
Depreciation
-7.24
-6.97
-5.3
-4.16
Tax paid
-2.35
-4.03
-5.25
-4.78
Working capital
18.7
18.96
16.6
6.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.85
19.43
11.09
10.16
Op profit growth
-23.96
6.33
19.03
15.22
EBIT growth
-30.09
2.05
17.66
9.4
Net profit growth
-47.53
-4.16
22.73
17.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Makrand M Appalwar
Executive Director & CFO
Rinku Appalwar
Independent Director
Prashant K Lohiya
Independent Director
Venkatesh Joshi
Independent Director
R Krishnan
Whole-time Director
Krishnan I. Subramanian
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavi Gandhi
Reports by Emmbi Industries Ltd
Summary
Emmbi Polyarns Ltd, incorporated in November, 1994, is amongst the premier and an established manufacturer of a wide range of woven polyethylene and polypropylene bags. The principal activities of the Company comprise of Manufacturing of HDPE & PP - Woven Polymer Based Products. The company manufactures high-quality woven Polypropylene & Polyethylene based products used mainly in packaging, infrastructure, housing, disaster management and Hazardous waste disposal industry. Their main products are Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC), Technical Textile, Flexible Tanks, Woven Sacks, Car Covers, Bulk Cargo Handling Systems and Anti Corrosive Packaging.The company supplies these products to various blue-chip customers in domestic as well as international markets. The major customers in the domestic market include multinational companies in FMCG sector. Internationally, the customers are major automobile manufacturers, major glass manufacturers, major cement manufacturers, leading seed manufacturer, players in the petrochemical industry, and various other international customers spanning more than 18 countries through out the world.The company has a fully equipped manufacturing facility located at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The factories occupy 85000 sq ft constructed area with more than 135000 sq ft of Lush Green Campus. These facilities are augmented with adequate power and water sources. The company has been awarded SME 2 Rating by CRISIL
Read More
The Emmbi Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emmbi Industries Ltd is ₹287.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emmbi Industries Ltd is 28.33 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emmbi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emmbi Industries Ltd is ₹87.55 and ₹177.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emmbi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.01%, 3 Years at 15.23%, 1 Year at 49.13%, 6 Month at 42.47%, 3 Month at 27.36% and 1 Month at 16.25%.
