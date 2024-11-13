Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Emmbi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024. 2. Conversion of Share Warrants into Equity Shares of the Company. Results attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Intimation attached

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Emmbi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and Consequent Amendment in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. To consider issuance of Share Warrants to Promoter and Promoter Group on preferential basis subject to the approval of members and such other statutory approvals as may be required. Outcome of the Board Meeting attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Emmbi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting attached.

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting. Announcement attached

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting - Tuesday, 4th June, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 22 May 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting - Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 Resignation of Mr. Prashant Kailashchandra Lohiya as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Commpany with eeffect from 22nd May, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

Emmbi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2. the payment of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024