|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Emmbi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024. 2. Conversion of Share Warrants into Equity Shares of the Company. Results attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Intimation attached
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Emmbi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and Consequent Amendment in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. To consider issuance of Share Warrants to Promoter and Promoter Group on preferential basis subject to the approval of members and such other statutory approvals as may be required. Outcome of the Board Meeting attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Emmbi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting attached.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting. Announcement attached
|Board Meeting
|4 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting - Tuesday, 4th June, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting - Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 Resignation of Mr. Prashant Kailashchandra Lohiya as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Commpany with eeffect from 22nd May, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Emmbi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2. the payment of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Emmbi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Please find attached Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
