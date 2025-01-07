iifl-logo-icon 1
Emmbi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

154.45
(2.36%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

273.98

303.93

254.47

229.07

yoy growth (%)

-9.85

19.43

11.09

10.16

Raw materials

-172.11

-199.68

-169.95

-155.96

As % of sales

62.81

65.7

66.78

68.08

Employee costs

-17.9

-16.85

-12.01

-7.36

As % of sales

6.53

5.54

4.71

3.21

Other costs

-55.52

-49.97

-37.32

-36.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.26

16.44

14.66

15.79

Operating profit

28.45

37.41

35.18

29.56

OPM

10.38

12.31

13.82

12.9

Depreciation

-7.24

-6.97

-5.3

-4.16

Interest expense

-11.36

-11.94

-9.47

-8.26

Other income

0.19

0.16

0.1

0.09

Profit before tax

10.03

18.66

20.51

17.22

Taxes

-2.35

-4.03

-5.25

-4.78

Tax rate

-23.51

-21.62

-25.6

-27.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.67

14.62

15.26

12.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.67

14.62

15.26

12.43

yoy growth (%)

-47.53

-4.16

22.73

17.36

NPM

2.8

4.81

5.99

5.42

