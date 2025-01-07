Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
273.98
303.93
254.47
229.07
yoy growth (%)
-9.85
19.43
11.09
10.16
Raw materials
-172.11
-199.68
-169.95
-155.96
As % of sales
62.81
65.7
66.78
68.08
Employee costs
-17.9
-16.85
-12.01
-7.36
As % of sales
6.53
5.54
4.71
3.21
Other costs
-55.52
-49.97
-37.32
-36.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.26
16.44
14.66
15.79
Operating profit
28.45
37.41
35.18
29.56
OPM
10.38
12.31
13.82
12.9
Depreciation
-7.24
-6.97
-5.3
-4.16
Interest expense
-11.36
-11.94
-9.47
-8.26
Other income
0.19
0.16
0.1
0.09
Profit before tax
10.03
18.66
20.51
17.22
Taxes
-2.35
-4.03
-5.25
-4.78
Tax rate
-23.51
-21.62
-25.6
-27.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.67
14.62
15.26
12.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.67
14.62
15.26
12.43
yoy growth (%)
-47.53
-4.16
22.73
17.36
NPM
2.8
4.81
5.99
5.42
