Emmbi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.69
17.69
17.69
17.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
152.44
142.99
135.71
117.47
Net Worth
170.13
160.68
153.4
135.16
Minority Interest
Debt
156.39
146.85
144.1
136.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.86
12.86
11.57
10.08
Total Liabilities
339.38
320.39
309.07
281.66
Fixed Assets
176.31
166.42
151.92
141.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.14
0
0
2.11
Networking Capital
160.74
152.37
156.14
136.97
Inventories
110.51
103.98
97.7
90.23
Inventory Days
120.2
Sundry Debtors
78.02
68.98
75.94
63.81
Debtor Days
85
Other Current Assets
22.38
25.32
28.04
29.76
Sundry Creditors
-42.59
-34.69
-31.32
-25.93
Creditor Days
34.54
Other Current Liabilities
-7.58
-11.22
-14.22
-20.9
Cash
1.17
1.6
0.99
1.52
Total Assets
339.37
320.4
309.07
281.66
