|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|0.3
|3
|Final
|The Board had recommended the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, at the rate of Rs. 0.30 l- pe, Equity Share (3.00%) of Face value Rs. 10/- each. The Company has fixed Friday, 13th September, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and, Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid on or before 19th October, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
