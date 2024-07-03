Emmbi Industries Ltd Summary

Emmbi Polyarns Ltd, incorporated in November, 1994, is amongst the premier and an established manufacturer of a wide range of woven polyethylene and polypropylene bags. The principal activities of the Company comprise of Manufacturing of HDPE & PP - Woven Polymer Based Products. The company manufactures high-quality woven Polypropylene & Polyethylene based products used mainly in packaging, infrastructure, housing, disaster management and Hazardous waste disposal industry. Their main products are Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC), Technical Textile, Flexible Tanks, Woven Sacks, Car Covers, Bulk Cargo Handling Systems and Anti Corrosive Packaging.The company supplies these products to various blue-chip customers in domestic as well as international markets. The major customers in the domestic market include multinational companies in FMCG sector. Internationally, the customers are major automobile manufacturers, major glass manufacturers, major cement manufacturers, leading seed manufacturer, players in the petrochemical industry, and various other international customers spanning more than 18 countries through out the world.The company has a fully equipped manufacturing facility located at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The factories occupy 85000 sq ft constructed area with more than 135000 sq ft of Lush Green Campus. These facilities are augmented with adequate power and water sources. The company has been awarded SME 2 Rating by CRISIL Ltd which indicates high level of credit worthiness adjudged in relation to other SMEs. They are amongst the first few companies in India to achieve ISO Certification for the Management system in Woven Sack Industry. Emmbi Polyarns Ltd was incorporated on November 29, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Emmbi Polyarns Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by the first-generation entrepreneurs, Makrand Appalwar and Rinku Appalwar. The company first started off with trading of woven polyethylene and polypropylene bags. Subsequently, the company backward integrated into manufacturing and in the year 1997, they installed first extrusion plant with an installed capacity of 80 kg/hr. In April 1, 1999, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Emmbi Polyarns Ltd.In the year 1999, the company increased the production capacity from 80 kg/hr to 100 kg/hr. In the year 2001, they further increased the production capacity from 100 kg/hr to 125 kg/hr. In the year 2003, they completely refurbished the down stream equipment of the Extrusion line to increase the operating speed of the machine resulting in additional output of 100 kg/hr making it a 225 kg/hr plant. In the year 2005, the company purchased a new unit at Rakholi. In the year 2008, the company became the member of Small & Medium Business Development Chamber of India.The Company in 2009-10, launched new product of AquaSave. It commissioned a pilot project for innovative product Canal Liner in the Goki Irrigation Project in the State of Maharashtra. The Company in 2009-10 came out with an initial Public Offer by raising capital of Equity Shares for Rs 38.95 Crores and the said Equity shares got listed on 24th February, 2010 on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.The first phase of expansion to increase the capacity to 12000 MTA was completed in 2011 and the second phase of increasing the capacity from 12000 MTA to 18200 MTA was completed in 2012. It launched Jalsanchay Super, the worlds first blue pond lining designed to improve farmer income through aquaculture in 2018-19. The Company in 2018-19, came up with four innovations, first rodent-repellent packaging technology was commercially introduced by the Company for its newly developed food and pharmaceutical packaging business. Second, a supply chain innovation was introduced in the pond-lining business by collaborating with four major banks to extend financing to farmers buying products from Emmbis B2C Division, Avana. Third was a variant to the existing pond-liner, by using the proprietary and patent pending Habi-Tech Technology to create a natural habitat for fish. Finally, the Company developed a fire-resistant packaging specifically for transportation of cargo in aircrafts and ships.In 2021, it launched 6 new products in the agri-inputs space, moving Avana from a consumer durables co. to becoming a trusted player insmall-ticket agri-inputs.