TO THE MEMBERS OF EMMBI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements ofEmmbi Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, financial statements under the provisions of and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit theofthestandalone Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion there on, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the following matter to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our Report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue Recognition -The Company recognises revenue from sale of products when performance obligations are fulfilled at the time of dispatch. In view of the significance of in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: We identifiedtheCompanysassessmentof the timing of fulfilment of its performance obligation towards the customers at point of time of dispatch to goods as a key audit matter since application of revenue recognition accounting standard (Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with customers) is complex and involves a number of key judgments and estimates in mainly identifying performance obligations and related transaction price. - We obtained an understanding of the revenue recognition and controls implemented by the Company for recording revenue. and tested the Companys controls around the timely and accurate recording of sales transactions; (See Note 3.4 & Note 26 to the standalone financial statements) - On selected specific samples of contracts, we tested that the revenue recognized is in accordance with the revenue recognition accounting standard including - Evaluated the identification of performance obligations and the ascribed transaction price; and - Verified the underlying sales contracts and other related documents that evidence the dispatch and shipment of goods to the customers.

Information Other than the Financial

Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Statementsand In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation that give a true and fair view of ofthese the financial position, financial performance including, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified also includes under maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparingthefinancial statements, the management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management and the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial

Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up statements that to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work andin evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh thepublicinterestbenefits such communication. of

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet,theStatementofProfitand Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply secti Act. withtheIndASspecified under e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164

(2) of the Act. financial f) Withrespecttotheadequacyoftheinternal controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "ANNEXURE A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197

(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during sectiontheyearisinaccordancewiththeprovisionsof 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197

(16) which are required to be commented upon by us. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending ancial position in itslitigationsonits financial statements. i

i. The Company doesnt have any long term contracts including derivative contracts requiring provision for material foreseeable losses. ii

i. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person

(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person

(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and

(ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. v

i. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "ANNEXURE B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3and 4 of the Order.

For R DALIYA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (ICAI FRN: 102060W) R S. Daliya Partner Place: Mumbai (M No. 043703) Date: 14.05.2024 UDIN: 24043703BKAYNM8157

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1(f) of the Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

14 Reporting under Clause(i) ofSubSection3of Section of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Emmbi Industries Ltd. ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under transactions the Companies Act 2013 (" the Act").

Auditor Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed tobeprescribedunder extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting

6. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability if financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) are recorded providereasonableassurancethat as necessary to permitpreparationoffinancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a materialeffectonthefinancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial

7. Because of the inherent limitationsofinternalfinancial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controlsoverfinancialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial reporting issued by ICAI.

For and on behalf of R Daliya & Associates Chartered Accountants. FRN :. 102060W. R S. Daliya Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 043703 Date: 14.05.2024 UDIN: 24043703BKAYNM8157

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 of the Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets: (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of the property, plant and equipment on the basis of available information.

(b) As explained to us, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year at regular intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of Immovable Properties, as disclosed in Note 5 on the property, plant and equipment to the Ind AS financial statements, are held in the name of the Company. In respect of immovable properties been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the Ind AS financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use Asset) and Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(i) (d) is not applicable to the Company; (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder; (ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such Banks or Financial Institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given, investments made, guarantees and securities given. (v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits during the year within the meaning of provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the records, information and explanations provided to us, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed amount of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it and no undisputed amounts payable were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no instances of disputed dues outstanding in respect of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as on 31st March, 2024.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year; (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any Bank orFinancialInstitutions other lender; or (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied by the company during the year for the purpose for which those are obtained; (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes; (e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations furnished by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly reporting under the clause 3 (x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given come across any instance of material fraud on or by the Company by its officers or employees, during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company; (xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company. financial liabilities, other information (xiii) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards (xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the managements, the company has an Internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the company; (b) We have considered the report of the Internal Auditors for the year under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any Non Cash

Transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provision of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 are not applicable to the Company; (b) According to the information and explanations given by the under the clause 3 (x)(a) of management, the company has not conducted any Non - BankingFinancialorHousingFinanceactivities, accordingly reporting under the clause 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable to the company; (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the managements, the company is not Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly reporting under the clause 3(xvi)(c) is not applicable to the company; (d) In our opinion and according to the information and to us, we have neither explanations provided by the managements, the company has no Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the or reported group. Accordingly reporting under the clause 3(xvi)(d) is not applicable to the company; (xvii)In our opinion, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditor during the year; (xix) In our opinion and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets andpaymentsof accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; (xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, reporting under the clause 3(xxi) is not applicable to the Company