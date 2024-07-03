iifl-logo-icon 1
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd Share Price

260.1
(-4.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:06 AM

  • Open271.65
  • Day's High271.65
  • 52 Wk High372
  • Prev. Close271.65
  • Day's Low260
  • 52 Wk Low 167.3
  • Turnover (lac)24
  • P/E116.27
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value204.01
  • EPS2.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)639.53
  • Div. Yield0.38
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

271.65

Prev. Close

271.65

Turnover(Lac.)

24

Day's High

271.65

Day's Low

260

52 Week's High

372

52 Week's Low

167.3

Book Value

204.01

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

639.53

P/E

116.27

EPS

2.33

Divi. Yield

0.38

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 28.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.58

12.58

12.58

12.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

472.6

467.38

619.6

268.75

Net Worth

485.18

479.96

632.18

281.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

303.48

277.24

265.72

251.96

yoy growth (%)

9.46

4.33

5.46

-1.13

Raw materials

-189.82

-190.28

-209.41

-189.39

As % of sales

62.54

68.63

78.8

75.16

Employee costs

-10.98

-8.15

-7.59

-7.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

68.52

44.53

12.92

7.15

Depreciation

-1.87

-2.2

-2.16

-14.35

Tax paid

-17.09

-11.63

-3.81

-2.06

Working capital

-47.4

27.11

-18.32

4.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.46

4.33

5.46

-1.13

Op profit growth

55.58

209.09

-33.35

-34.9

EBIT growth

53.65

223.54

41.68

-23.45

Net profit growth

56.35

261.21

78.74

-49.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

599.93

723.19

488.94

303.48

277.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

599.93

723.19

488.94

303.48

277.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.7

4.86

4.41

4.8

3.86

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nahar Polyfilms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jawahar Lal Oswal

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Gogna

Non Executive Director

Kamal Oswal

Managing Director

Sambhav Oswal

Executive Director

S K Sharma

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Oswal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anchal Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manisha Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Roshan Lal Behl

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajan Dhir

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prem Lata Singla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dr. Pankaj Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nahar Polyfilms Ltd

Summary

Nahar Polyfilms Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Nahar Investments and Holding Limited on November 11, 1988. The Company was subsequently changed from Nahar Investments and Holding Limited to Nahar Polyfilms Limited effective on July 15, 2011. Promoted by the Oswals and their Associates, Company is engaged in the Manufacturing of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP). The Company started manufacturing and exporting cotton hosiery garments and knitwear. To integrate backward, it established a spinning unit (inst. cap. : 25,000 spindles) which was completed in Aug.92. By Nov.94, its spindleage increased to 40,128.It set up a new spinning unit (inst.cap.: 25,000 spindles). To part-finance the project, the company came out with a rights issue in Sep.94. Cotton yarn and synthetic yarn manufactured by the company is mainly used as a raw material in the manufacturing of hosiery, textiles, woollen garments, furnishing fabrics, etc. The major users of the companys products are the knitting industry, the handloom sector and the weaving industry. The company has an obligation to export part of its production against import of capital equipments. The company exports to the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, etc. The efforts made by the company to achieve its goal is evident from the rapid improvement in its export performance. In 1994-95, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards.During 1995-96, the installation
Company FAQs

What is the Nahar Polyfilms Ltd share price today?

The Nahar Polyfilms Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹260.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd is ₹639.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd is 116.27 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nahar Polyfilms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd is ₹167.3 and ₹372 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd?

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.27%, 3 Years at -2.41%, 1 Year at 17.75%, 6 Month at -11.27%, 3 Month at 12.04% and 1 Month at -5.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.88 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 28.07 %

Information
Financials
Results
News
