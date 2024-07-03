SectorPackaging
Open₹271.65
Prev. Close₹271.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹24
Day's High₹271.65
Day's Low₹260
52 Week's High₹372
52 Week's Low₹167.3
Book Value₹204.01
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)639.53
P/E116.27
EPS2.33
Divi. Yield0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.58
12.58
12.58
12.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
472.6
467.38
619.6
268.75
Net Worth
485.18
479.96
632.18
281.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
303.48
277.24
265.72
251.96
yoy growth (%)
9.46
4.33
5.46
-1.13
Raw materials
-189.82
-190.28
-209.41
-189.39
As % of sales
62.54
68.63
78.8
75.16
Employee costs
-10.98
-8.15
-7.59
-7.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
68.52
44.53
12.92
7.15
Depreciation
-1.87
-2.2
-2.16
-14.35
Tax paid
-17.09
-11.63
-3.81
-2.06
Working capital
-47.4
27.11
-18.32
4.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.46
4.33
5.46
-1.13
Op profit growth
55.58
209.09
-33.35
-34.9
EBIT growth
53.65
223.54
41.68
-23.45
Net profit growth
56.35
261.21
78.74
-49.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
599.93
723.19
488.94
303.48
277.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
599.93
723.19
488.94
303.48
277.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.7
4.86
4.41
4.8
3.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jawahar Lal Oswal
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Gogna
Non Executive Director
Kamal Oswal
Managing Director
Sambhav Oswal
Executive Director
S K Sharma
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Oswal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anchal Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manisha Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Roshan Lal Behl
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajan Dhir
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prem Lata Singla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dr. Pankaj Goel
Reports by Nahar Polyfilms Ltd
Summary
Nahar Polyfilms Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Nahar Investments and Holding Limited on November 11, 1988. The Company was subsequently changed from Nahar Investments and Holding Limited to Nahar Polyfilms Limited effective on July 15, 2011. Promoted by the Oswals and their Associates, Company is engaged in the Manufacturing of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP). The Company started manufacturing and exporting cotton hosiery garments and knitwear. To integrate backward, it established a spinning unit (inst. cap. : 25,000 spindles) which was completed in Aug.92. By Nov.94, its spindleage increased to 40,128.It set up a new spinning unit (inst.cap.: 25,000 spindles). To part-finance the project, the company came out with a rights issue in Sep.94. Cotton yarn and synthetic yarn manufactured by the company is mainly used as a raw material in the manufacturing of hosiery, textiles, woollen garments, furnishing fabrics, etc. The major users of the companys products are the knitting industry, the handloom sector and the weaving industry. The company has an obligation to export part of its production against import of capital equipments. The company exports to the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, etc. The efforts made by the company to achieve its goal is evident from the rapid improvement in its export performance. In 1994-95, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards.During 1995-96, the installation
The Nahar Polyfilms Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹260.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd is ₹639.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd is 116.27 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nahar Polyfilms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nahar Polyfilms Ltd is ₹167.3 and ₹372 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.27%, 3 Years at -2.41%, 1 Year at 17.75%, 6 Month at -11.27%, 3 Month at 12.04% and 1 Month at -5.60%.
