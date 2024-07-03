Summary

Nahar Polyfilms Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Nahar Investments and Holding Limited on November 11, 1988. The Company was subsequently changed from Nahar Investments and Holding Limited to Nahar Polyfilms Limited effective on July 15, 2011. Promoted by the Oswals and their Associates, Company is engaged in the Manufacturing of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP). The Company started manufacturing and exporting cotton hosiery garments and knitwear. To integrate backward, it established a spinning unit (inst. cap. : 25,000 spindles) which was completed in Aug.92. By Nov.94, its spindleage increased to 40,128.It set up a new spinning unit (inst.cap.: 25,000 spindles). To part-finance the project, the company came out with a rights issue in Sep.94. Cotton yarn and synthetic yarn manufactured by the company is mainly used as a raw material in the manufacturing of hosiery, textiles, woollen garments, furnishing fabrics, etc. The major users of the companys products are the knitting industry, the handloom sector and the weaving industry. The company has an obligation to export part of its production against import of capital equipments. The company exports to the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, etc. The efforts made by the company to achieve its goal is evident from the rapid improvement in its export performance. In 1994-95, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards.During 1995-96, the installation

