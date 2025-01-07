iifl-logo-icon 1
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

258.5
(2.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:47:24 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

303.48

277.24

265.72

251.96

yoy growth (%)

9.46

4.33

5.46

-1.13

Raw materials

-189.82

-190.28

-209.41

-189.39

As % of sales

62.54

68.63

78.8

75.16

Employee costs

-10.98

-8.15

-7.59

-7.31

As % of sales

3.61

2.94

2.85

2.9

Other costs

-37.06

-36.63

-35.07

-34.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.21

13.21

13.19

13.8

Operating profit

65.6

42.16

13.64

20.47

OPM

21.61

15.2

5.13

8.12

Depreciation

-1.87

-2.2

-2.16

-14.35

Interest expense

-0.33

-0.28

-0.93

-2.61

Other income

5.13

4.85

2.37

3.65

Profit before tax

68.52

44.53

12.92

7.15

Taxes

-17.09

-11.63

-3.81

-2.06

Tax rate

-24.94

-26.13

-29.52

-28.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

51.43

32.89

9.1

5.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

51.43

32.89

9.1

5.09

yoy growth (%)

56.35

261.21

78.74

-49.27

NPM

16.94

11.86

3.42

2.02

