|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
303.48
277.24
265.72
251.96
yoy growth (%)
9.46
4.33
5.46
-1.13
Raw materials
-189.82
-190.28
-209.41
-189.39
As % of sales
62.54
68.63
78.8
75.16
Employee costs
-10.98
-8.15
-7.59
-7.31
As % of sales
3.61
2.94
2.85
2.9
Other costs
-37.06
-36.63
-35.07
-34.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.21
13.21
13.19
13.8
Operating profit
65.6
42.16
13.64
20.47
OPM
21.61
15.2
5.13
8.12
Depreciation
-1.87
-2.2
-2.16
-14.35
Interest expense
-0.33
-0.28
-0.93
-2.61
Other income
5.13
4.85
2.37
3.65
Profit before tax
68.52
44.53
12.92
7.15
Taxes
-17.09
-11.63
-3.81
-2.06
Tax rate
-24.94
-26.13
-29.52
-28.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
51.43
32.89
9.1
5.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
51.43
32.89
9.1
5.09
yoy growth (%)
56.35
261.21
78.74
-49.27
NPM
16.94
11.86
3.42
2.02
