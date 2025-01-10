Nahar Polyfilms Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.58
12.58
12.58
12.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
472.6
467.38
619.6
268.75
Net Worth
485.18
479.96
632.18
281.33
Minority Interest
Debt
125.85
163.48
173.15
58.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.3
11.31
32.31
0
Total Liabilities
621.33
654.75
837.64
339.73
Fixed Assets
237.24
269.47
294.47
199.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
309.13
268.16
433.89
122.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.18
0.15
0.36
Networking Capital
74.12
83.73
108.13
15.72
Inventories
44.32
49.75
62.06
20.6
Inventory Days
24.77
Sundry Debtors
25.07
25.62
28.36
11.3
Debtor Days
13.59
Other Current Assets
28.51
33.49
43.64
53.27
Sundry Creditors
-10.94
-10.91
-8.74
-61.5
Creditor Days
73.96
Other Current Liabilities
-12.84
-14.22
-17.19
-7.95
Cash
0.6
33.21
1
1.26
Total Assets
621.33
654.75
837.64
339.72
