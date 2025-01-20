Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.46
10.03
-1.13
-2.63
Op profit growth
55.58
105.98
-34.9
-29.76
EBIT growth
56.37
398.89
-25.43
-52.01
Net profit growth
67.97
145.65
-19.46
25.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.61
15.2
8.12
12.34
EBIT margin
22.58
15.8
3.48
4.62
Net profit margin
20.63
13.44
6.02
7.39
RoCE
14.02
10.03
1.91
3.33
RoNW
3.41
2.19
0.87
1.49
RoA
3.2
2.13
0.82
1.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
20.32
12.68
1.63
3.6
Dividend per share
1.5
1
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
24.7
14.26
0.33
-1.18
Book value per share
213.58
158.82
185.84
165.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.45
2.05
32.66
16.87
P/CEPS
4.48
1.82
159.65
-51.33
P/B
0.51
0.16
0.28
0.36
EV/EBIDTA
4.67
1.45
6.58
5.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.1
6.52
Tax payout
-25.06
-26.73
-33.44
24.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
12.39
27.98
47.59
43.19
Inventory days
24.01
22.94
21.93
16.23
Creditor days
-51.46
-8.5
-8.9
-7.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-202.41
-154.21
-3.35
-2.6
Net debt / equity
0.1
0
0.04
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
0.87
0.07
1.04
0.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.54
-68.63
-75.16
-71.32
Employee costs
-3.61
-2.94
-2.9
-2.67
Other costs
-12.21
-13.21
-13.8
-13.66
