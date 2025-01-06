Nahar Polyfilms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
68.52
44.53
12.92
7.15
Depreciation
-1.87
-2.2
-2.16
-14.35
Tax paid
-17.09
-11.63
-3.81
-2.06
Working capital
-47.4
27.11
-18.32
4.86
Other operating items
Operating
2.16
57.8
-11.37
-4.39
Capital expenditure
1.15
0.38
0.84
0.96
Free cash flow
3.31
58.19
-10.53
-3.43
Equity raised
381.12
313.72
353.92
397.26
Investing
57.39
-59.9
1.65
-41.83
Financing
54.81
3.58
-22.1
-7.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.22
Net in cash
496.63
315.59
322.93
345.75
