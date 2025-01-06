iifl-logo-icon 1
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

252.95
(-6.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Nahar Poly FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

68.52

44.53

12.92

7.15

Depreciation

-1.87

-2.2

-2.16

-14.35

Tax paid

-17.09

-11.63

-3.81

-2.06

Working capital

-47.4

27.11

-18.32

4.86

Other operating items

Operating

2.16

57.8

-11.37

-4.39

Capital expenditure

1.15

0.38

0.84

0.96

Free cash flow

3.31

58.19

-10.53

-3.43

Equity raised

381.12

313.72

353.92

397.26

Investing

57.39

-59.9

1.65

-41.83

Financing

54.81

3.58

-22.1

-7.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.22

Net in cash

496.63

315.59

322.93

345.75

