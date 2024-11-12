Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

NAHAR POLYFILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 12th November, 2024 have inter-alia, approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (copy enclosed) along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as at 30th September, 2024 and Limited Review Reports on the above said Financial Results by M/s. YAPL & Co, Chartered Accountants, Ludhiana. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

NAHAR POLYFILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

NAHAR POLYFILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (A)the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; and (B) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; and (C)To consider and recommend dividend if any on Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29.05.2024 approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 and Recommended the Dividend @20% i.e. Rs. 1/- per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024