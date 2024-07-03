Nahar Polyfilms Ltd Summary

Nahar Polyfilms Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Nahar Investments and Holding Limited on November 11, 1988. The Company was subsequently changed from Nahar Investments and Holding Limited to Nahar Polyfilms Limited effective on July 15, 2011. Promoted by the Oswals and their Associates, Company is engaged in the Manufacturing of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP). The Company started manufacturing and exporting cotton hosiery garments and knitwear. To integrate backward, it established a spinning unit (inst. cap. : 25,000 spindles) which was completed in Aug.92. By Nov.94, its spindleage increased to 40,128.It set up a new spinning unit (inst.cap.: 25,000 spindles). To part-finance the project, the company came out with a rights issue in Sep.94. Cotton yarn and synthetic yarn manufactured by the company is mainly used as a raw material in the manufacturing of hosiery, textiles, woollen garments, furnishing fabrics, etc. The major users of the companys products are the knitting industry, the handloom sector and the weaving industry. The company has an obligation to export part of its production against import of capital equipments. The company exports to the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, etc. The efforts made by the company to achieve its goal is evident from the rapid improvement in its export performance. In 1994-95, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards.During 1995-96, the installation of new spinning unit of 25000 spindles is in progress. In 1998-99, it installed 24,960 spindles at it 100% EOU at Village Lehli-Lalru, Patiala Dist, Punjab and has replaced 7,056 spindles as a part of its modernisation plan.The company has implemented a modernisation & upgradation scheme for both its Spinning units at Village Jitwal Kalan & Rishab Spinning Mills. The total capital outlay for the scheme is Rs.19.00 crores and is being part financed by way of loan of Rs.15.00 crores and rest by internal accruals. Besides it has decided to install 2 Gen sets with a capacity of 3 MW at cost of Rs.13.00 crores. The installation of the Gen sets is expected in the second quarter of the 2003-04.In 2007, the Company diversified business activities into Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene Films (BOPP) Plant by putting a Project of approx. Rs.300 Crore in the State of Madhya Pradesh and started operation on 20th May, 2010. In 2011, Company commenced its Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP FILMS) project operations at Distt. Raisen (near Bhopal) in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Later, the Company started commercial production of BOPP Film plant in February, 2022, which increased the installed capacity to 60000 TPA.Nahar Poly Films today houses two world-class 8.7 mtr BOPP lines from Bruckner in its beautifully laid out manufacturing unit in Mandideep near Bhopal, India. The facility has easy access to both the seaports in Mumbai as well as the dry port in Mandideep. The Company manufactures metalized and unmetallized, sealable, and non-sealable films.The newer of the two lines is a high-performance 5-layer BOPP line with an inline coating facility. No BOPP line is complete without a Metallizer, and the Company also has two state-of-art Metallizers with 2.45 mtr and 2.85 mtr widths respectively.