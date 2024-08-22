|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 12th August, 2024 The 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 25th of September, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencin dther Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting and E-Voting is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) Proceedings of 36th Annual General Meeting is enclosed. Intimation of Appointment/ re-appointment of Directors is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)
