Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹171.98
Prev. Close₹170.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹924.05
Day's High₹172
Day's Low₹158.3
52 Week's High₹178
52 Week's Low₹84.6
Book Value₹88.88
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,502.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.98
41.7
41.7
41.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0.97
5.22
Reserves
779.26
732.71
586.77
474.91
Net Worth
826.24
774.41
629.44
521.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
991.75
1,038.7
811.94
703.14
yoy growth (%)
-4.51
27.92
15.47
-8.77
Raw materials
-510.5
-623.23
-539.26
-466.8
As % of sales
51.47
60
66.41
66.38
Employee costs
-68.09
-54.04
-44.28
-45.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
189.97
138.56
7.48
-15.92
Depreciation
-35.22
-35.27
-31.02
-31.75
Tax paid
-47.9
-39.06
-2.19
5.23
Working capital
50.98
-13.05
19.01
-8.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.51
27.92
15.47
-8.77
Op profit growth
24.48
188.61
53.15
-39.12
EBIT growth
27.91
304.79
131
-59.31
Net profit growth
42.79
1,779.46
-149.53
-334.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
1,063.45
1,114.14
1,110.25
991.76
762.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,063.45
1,114.14
1,110.25
991.76
762.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
8.43
Other Income
27.02
137.63
59.85
7.98
4.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
A K Singhania
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeep Dinodia
Independent Non Exe. Director
PADMAJA RUPAREL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Archana Singhania
Director (Corporate Affairs)
Pradeep Kumar Rustagi
Whole-time Director
Ayush Vardhan Singhania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poornima Gupta
Independent Director
ATUL AGGARWAL
Independent Director
Alok Dhir
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ester Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in February, 1985, Ester Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of PET Film and Engineering Plastics. Promoted by Sitaram Singhania, along with J P Shroff, the Company is having installed capacity 36000 TPA Polyester Chips, 18000 TPA Polyester Films and 6000 TPA Dope-dyed Coarse Denier Polyester Filament Yarn. The total cost of the project was Rs 84.4 cr, which was part-financed by a public issue in Feb.88. Ester Industries was the first company in the country to have integrated operations to manufacture three products, polyester chips, polyester film and dope-dyed polyester filament yarn. It operate a working plant in Khatima, Uttaranchal.The Company is having two wholly owned foreign subsidiaries i.e Ester International (USA) Ltd and Ester Europe GmbH. The Company is also planning to set up a one more subsidiary in Oman to manufacture 24000 MT of Polyster Film.EIL is considering various options, including private placement with FIIs, to raise around Rs 14 cr to pay the overdue interest as per the revival package.The companys expansion-cum-modernisation programme with an investment of Rs 125 crores for increasing the annual production capacities of Chips from 20000 to 36000 MT and Polyester Film from 4000 to 18000 MT commenced commercial production from 1st January, 1998.In 2001 the Company declared as a Sick Industrial Undertaking in October, 2001 and Rehabilation package was approved by BIFR for one time settlement of Rs.5,520.40 lacs.In 2004, the Company completed
Read More
The Ester Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹159.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ester Industries Ltd is ₹1502.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ester Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ester Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ester Industries Ltd is ₹84.6 and ₹178 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ester Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.00%, 3 Years at 9.92%, 1 Year at 73.65%, 6 Month at 37.32%, 3 Month at 16.80% and 1 Month at 6.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.