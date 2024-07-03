Summary

Incorporated in February, 1985, Ester Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of PET Film and Engineering Plastics. Promoted by Sitaram Singhania, along with J P Shroff, the Company is having installed capacity 36000 TPA Polyester Chips, 18000 TPA Polyester Films and 6000 TPA Dope-dyed Coarse Denier Polyester Filament Yarn. The total cost of the project was Rs 84.4 cr, which was part-financed by a public issue in Feb.88. Ester Industries was the first company in the country to have integrated operations to manufacture three products, polyester chips, polyester film and dope-dyed polyester filament yarn. It operate a working plant in Khatima, Uttaranchal.The Company is having two wholly owned foreign subsidiaries i.e Ester International (USA) Ltd and Ester Europe GmbH. The Company is also planning to set up a one more subsidiary in Oman to manufacture 24000 MT of Polyster Film.EIL is considering various options, including private placement with FIIs, to raise around Rs 14 cr to pay the overdue interest as per the revival package.The companys expansion-cum-modernisation programme with an investment of Rs 125 crores for increasing the annual production capacities of Chips from 20000 to 36000 MT and Polyester Film from 4000 to 18000 MT commenced commercial production from 1st January, 1998.In 2001 the Company declared as a Sick Industrial Undertaking in October, 2001 and Rehabilation package was approved by BIFR for one time settlement of Rs.5,520.40 lacs.In 2004, the Company completed

Read More