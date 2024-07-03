iifl-logo-icon 1
Ester Industries Ltd Share Price

159.82
(-6.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open171.98
  • Day's High172
  • 52 Wk High178
  • Prev. Close170.35
  • Day's Low158.3
  • 52 Wk Low 84.6
  • Turnover (lac)924.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value88.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,502.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ester Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ester Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ester Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ester Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.95%

Foreign: 55.94%

Indian: 6.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.54%

Institutions: 0.54%

Non-Institutions: 37.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ester Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.98

41.7

41.7

41.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0.97

5.22

Reserves

779.26

732.71

586.77

474.91

Net Worth

826.24

774.41

629.44

521.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

991.75

1,038.7

811.94

703.14

yoy growth (%)

-4.51

27.92

15.47

-8.77

Raw materials

-510.5

-623.23

-539.26

-466.8

As % of sales

51.47

60

66.41

66.38

Employee costs

-68.09

-54.04

-44.28

-45.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

189.97

138.56

7.48

-15.92

Depreciation

-35.22

-35.27

-31.02

-31.75

Tax paid

-47.9

-39.06

-2.19

5.23

Working capital

50.98

-13.05

19.01

-8.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.51

27.92

15.47

-8.77

Op profit growth

24.48

188.61

53.15

-39.12

EBIT growth

27.91

304.79

131

-59.31

Net profit growth

42.79

1,779.46

-149.53

-334.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016

Gross Sales

1,063.45

1,114.14

1,110.25

991.76

762.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,063.45

1,114.14

1,110.25

991.76

762.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

8.43

Other Income

27.02

137.63

59.85

7.98

4.82

Ester Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ester Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

A K Singhania

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeep Dinodia

Independent Non Exe. Director

PADMAJA RUPAREL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Archana Singhania

Director (Corporate Affairs)

Pradeep Kumar Rustagi

Whole-time Director

Ayush Vardhan Singhania

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poornima Gupta

Independent Director

ATUL AGGARWAL

Independent Director

Alok Dhir

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ester Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in February, 1985, Ester Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of PET Film and Engineering Plastics. Promoted by Sitaram Singhania, along with J P Shroff, the Company is having installed capacity 36000 TPA Polyester Chips, 18000 TPA Polyester Films and 6000 TPA Dope-dyed Coarse Denier Polyester Filament Yarn. The total cost of the project was Rs 84.4 cr, which was part-financed by a public issue in Feb.88. Ester Industries was the first company in the country to have integrated operations to manufacture three products, polyester chips, polyester film and dope-dyed polyester filament yarn. It operate a working plant in Khatima, Uttaranchal.The Company is having two wholly owned foreign subsidiaries i.e Ester International (USA) Ltd and Ester Europe GmbH. The Company is also planning to set up a one more subsidiary in Oman to manufacture 24000 MT of Polyster Film.EIL is considering various options, including private placement with FIIs, to raise around Rs 14 cr to pay the overdue interest as per the revival package.The companys expansion-cum-modernisation programme with an investment of Rs 125 crores for increasing the annual production capacities of Chips from 20000 to 36000 MT and Polyester Film from 4000 to 18000 MT commenced commercial production from 1st January, 1998.In 2001 the Company declared as a Sick Industrial Undertaking in October, 2001 and Rehabilation package was approved by BIFR for one time settlement of Rs.5,520.40 lacs.In 2004, the Company completed
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ester Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ester Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹159.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ester Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ester Industries Ltd is ₹1502.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ester Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ester Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ester Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ester Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ester Industries Ltd is ₹84.6 and ₹178 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ester Industries Ltd?

Ester Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.00%, 3 Years at 9.92%, 1 Year at 73.65%, 6 Month at 37.32%, 3 Month at 16.80% and 1 Month at 6.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ester Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ester Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.40 %
Institutions - 0.54 %
Public - 37.06 %

