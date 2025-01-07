iifl-logo-icon 1
Ester Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

164.03
(2.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

991.75

1,038.7

811.94

703.14

yoy growth (%)

-4.51

27.92

15.47

-8.77

Raw materials

-510.5

-623.23

-539.26

-466.8

As % of sales

51.47

60

66.41

66.38

Employee costs

-68.09

-54.04

-44.28

-45.95

As % of sales

6.86

5.2

5.45

6.53

Other costs

-177.38

-172

-162.76

-147.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.88

16.55

20.04

20.98

Operating profit

235.77

189.4

65.62

42.85

OPM

23.77

18.23

8.08

6.09

Depreciation

-35.22

-35.27

-31.02

-31.75

Interest expense

-18.55

-24.45

-32.78

-33.36

Other income

7.97

8.89

5.67

6.33

Profit before tax

189.97

138.56

7.48

-15.92

Taxes

-47.9

-39.06

-2.19

5.23

Tax rate

-25.21

-28.19

-29.3

-32.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

142.07

99.49

5.29

-10.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

142.07

99.49

5.29

-10.68

yoy growth (%)

42.79

1,779.46

-149.53

-334.35

NPM

14.32

9.57

0.65

-1.52

