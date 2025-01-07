Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
991.75
1,038.7
811.94
703.14
yoy growth (%)
-4.51
27.92
15.47
-8.77
Raw materials
-510.5
-623.23
-539.26
-466.8
As % of sales
51.47
60
66.41
66.38
Employee costs
-68.09
-54.04
-44.28
-45.95
As % of sales
6.86
5.2
5.45
6.53
Other costs
-177.38
-172
-162.76
-147.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.88
16.55
20.04
20.98
Operating profit
235.77
189.4
65.62
42.85
OPM
23.77
18.23
8.08
6.09
Depreciation
-35.22
-35.27
-31.02
-31.75
Interest expense
-18.55
-24.45
-32.78
-33.36
Other income
7.97
8.89
5.67
6.33
Profit before tax
189.97
138.56
7.48
-15.92
Taxes
-47.9
-39.06
-2.19
5.23
Tax rate
-25.21
-28.19
-29.3
-32.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
142.07
99.49
5.29
-10.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
142.07
99.49
5.29
-10.68
yoy growth (%)
42.79
1,779.46
-149.53
-334.35
NPM
14.32
9.57
0.65
-1.52
