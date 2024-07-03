Ester Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
331.16
286.15
276.73
267.76
261.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
331.16
286.15
276.73
267.76
261.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.62
6.21
3.22
4.62
9.78
Total Income
333.78
292.36
279.95
272.37
271.16
Total Expenditure
291.34
274.96
270.75
287.26
271.59
PBIDT
42.44
17.39
9.2
-14.88
-0.43
Interest
18.46
16.76
17.98
17.92
17.71
PBDT
23.98
0.63
-8.78
-32.8
-18.14
Depreciation
17.24
17.29
17.75
17.18
16.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.51
0
0
-0.08
0
Deferred Tax
3.21
-0.56
-2.8
-5.08
-4.52
Reported Profit After Tax
3.02
-16.1
-23.72
-44.82
-30.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.02
-16.1
-23.72
-44.82
-30.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.02
-16.1
-23.72
-44.82
-30.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.32
-1.71
-2.83
-5.37
-3.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.02
46.98
46.98
41.7
41.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.81
6.07
3.32
-5.55
-0.16
PBDTM(%)
7.24
0.22
-3.17
-12.24
-6.94
PATM(%)
0.91
-5.62
-8.57
-16.73
-11.64
