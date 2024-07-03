iifl-logo-icon 1
Ester Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

164.03
(2.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

331.16

286.15

276.73

267.76

261.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

331.16

286.15

276.73

267.76

261.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.62

6.21

3.22

4.62

9.78

Total Income

333.78

292.36

279.95

272.37

271.16

Total Expenditure

291.34

274.96

270.75

287.26

271.59

PBIDT

42.44

17.39

9.2

-14.88

-0.43

Interest

18.46

16.76

17.98

17.92

17.71

PBDT

23.98

0.63

-8.78

-32.8

-18.14

Depreciation

17.24

17.29

17.75

17.18

16.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.51

0

0

-0.08

0

Deferred Tax

3.21

-0.56

-2.8

-5.08

-4.52

Reported Profit After Tax

3.02

-16.1

-23.72

-44.82

-30.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.02

-16.1

-23.72

-44.82

-30.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.02

-16.1

-23.72

-44.82

-30.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.32

-1.71

-2.83

-5.37

-3.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.02

46.98

46.98

41.7

41.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.81

6.07

3.32

-5.55

-0.16

PBDTM(%)

7.24

0.22

-3.17

-12.24

-6.94

PATM(%)

0.91

-5.62

-8.57

-16.73

-11.64

