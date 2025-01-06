Ester Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
189.97
138.56
7.48
-15.92
Depreciation
-35.22
-35.27
-31.02
-31.75
Tax paid
-47.9
-39.06
-2.19
5.23
Working capital
50.98
-13.05
19.01
-8.15
Other operating items
Operating
157.83
51.17
-6.71
-50.59
Capital expenditure
43.66
12.17
6.77
-358.59
Free cash flow
201.49
63.34
0.06
-409.18
Equity raised
699.4
509.66
475.4
497.42
Investing
97.45
-0.04
0.06
-0.2
Financing
69.94
181.72
394.91
-5.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,068.28
754.68
870.43
82.23
