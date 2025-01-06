iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ester Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

159.82
(-6.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ester Industries Ltd

Ester Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

189.97

138.56

7.48

-15.92

Depreciation

-35.22

-35.27

-31.02

-31.75

Tax paid

-47.9

-39.06

-2.19

5.23

Working capital

50.98

-13.05

19.01

-8.15

Other operating items

Operating

157.83

51.17

-6.71

-50.59

Capital expenditure

43.66

12.17

6.77

-358.59

Free cash flow

201.49

63.34

0.06

-409.18

Equity raised

699.4

509.66

475.4

497.42

Investing

97.45

-0.04

0.06

-0.2

Financing

69.94

181.72

394.91

-5.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,068.28

754.68

870.43

82.23

Ester Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ester Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.