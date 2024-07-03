Ester Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
786.72
819.47
807.15
694.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
786.72
819.47
807.15
694.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.8
141.02
48.61
6.39
Total Income
810.51
960.49
855.77
701.12
Total Expenditure
816.33
737.69
686.76
520.82
PBIDT
-5.81
222.8
169
180.3
Interest
52.38
22.55
16.36
12.86
PBDT
-58.2
200.25
152.65
167.43
Depreciation
50.28
29.44
27.31
26.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.08
14.43
22.07
37.65
Deferred Tax
-11.07
-0.31
-0.52
-1.81
Reported Profit After Tax
-97.32
156.7
103.79
105.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-97.32
156.7
103.79
105.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
127.26
41.9
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-97.32
29.44
61.89
105.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.67
18.79
12.45
12.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
28
0
Equity
41.7
41.7
41.7
41.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.73
27.18
20.93
25.95
PBDTM(%)
-7.39
24.43
18.91
24.1
PATM(%)
-12.37
19.12
12.85
15.12
