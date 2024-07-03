iifl-logo-icon 1
Ester Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

163.35
(-1.03%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

786.72

819.47

807.15

694.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

786.72

819.47

807.15

694.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.8

141.02

48.61

6.39

Total Income

810.51

960.49

855.77

701.12

Total Expenditure

816.33

737.69

686.76

520.82

PBIDT

-5.81

222.8

169

180.3

Interest

52.38

22.55

16.36

12.86

PBDT

-58.2

200.25

152.65

167.43

Depreciation

50.28

29.44

27.31

26.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.08

14.43

22.07

37.65

Deferred Tax

-11.07

-0.31

-0.52

-1.81

Reported Profit After Tax

-97.32

156.7

103.79

105.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-97.32

156.7

103.79

105.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

127.26

41.9

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-97.32

29.44

61.89

105.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.67

18.79

12.45

12.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

28

0

Equity

41.7

41.7

41.7

41.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.73

27.18

20.93

25.95

PBDTM(%)

-7.39

24.43

18.91

24.1

PATM(%)

-12.37

19.12

12.85

15.12

