Ester Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.98
41.7
41.7
41.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0.97
5.22
Reserves
779.26
732.71
586.77
474.91
Net Worth
826.24
774.41
629.44
521.83
Minority Interest
Debt
366.91
385.87
318.93
202.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.17
33.82
35.41
36.58
Total Liabilities
1,225.32
1,194.1
983.78
760.99
Fixed Assets
478.27
448.9
407.38
398.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
442.27
423.93
180.68
97.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.91
3.44
4.62
5.03
Networking Capital
182.82
267.49
363.46
233.51
Inventories
112.8
137.7
202.99
136.64
Inventory Days
50.28
Sundry Debtors
108.23
136.72
193.46
151.16
Debtor Days
55.63
Other Current Assets
44.09
78.63
89.24
53.29
Sundry Creditors
-38.73
-31.81
-65.45
-39.76
Creditor Days
14.63
Other Current Liabilities
-43.57
-53.75
-56.78
-67.82
Cash
106.04
50.36
27.63
26.13
Total Assets
1,225.31
1,194.12
983.77
760.97
