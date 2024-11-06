Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors of Ester Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. 11th December, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Vaibhav Jha as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, with effect from 16th December 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

ESTER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of Ester Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. 6th November, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Appointment of Ms. Adhrua Minocha as Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company with effect from 7th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

ESTER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ester Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday 14th September 2024 inter alia to consider the proposal for raising of funds. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find attached Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 14th September 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ESTER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; and 2. Matters relating to ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors of Ester Industries Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

ESTER INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. Further in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said results. The Board of Directors of Ester Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e. 22nd May, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Re-appointment of M/s. R J Goel & Co. as Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 3. Re-Appointment of Mr. Ayush Vardhan Singhania (DIN: 05176205) as Whole-time Director of the Company with effect from 1st June 2024 to 31st May 2029, subject to necessary approvals of the shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors of Ester Industries Limited at its, meeting held today i.e. 22nd May 2024, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of Ester Industries Limited in its meeting held today i.e. on 22nd May 2024, considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ayush Vardhan Singhania , as whole Time Director of the Company with effect from 1st June 2024 to 31st May 2029 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 28th March, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the allotment of 1,05,60,250 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each, for cash, at an issue price of Rs. 94.60/- per Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 89.60/- each), for an aggregate amount up to Rs. 99,89,99,650/- on Preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024