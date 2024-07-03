Ester Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in February, 1985, Ester Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of PET Film and Engineering Plastics. Promoted by Sitaram Singhania, along with J P Shroff, the Company is having installed capacity 36000 TPA Polyester Chips, 18000 TPA Polyester Films and 6000 TPA Dope-dyed Coarse Denier Polyester Filament Yarn. The total cost of the project was Rs 84.4 cr, which was part-financed by a public issue in Feb.88. Ester Industries was the first company in the country to have integrated operations to manufacture three products, polyester chips, polyester film and dope-dyed polyester filament yarn. It operate a working plant in Khatima, Uttaranchal.The Company is having two wholly owned foreign subsidiaries i.e Ester International (USA) Ltd and Ester Europe GmbH. The Company is also planning to set up a one more subsidiary in Oman to manufacture 24000 MT of Polyster Film.EIL is considering various options, including private placement with FIIs, to raise around Rs 14 cr to pay the overdue interest as per the revival package.The companys expansion-cum-modernisation programme with an investment of Rs 125 crores for increasing the annual production capacities of Chips from 20000 to 36000 MT and Polyester Film from 4000 to 18000 MT commenced commercial production from 1st January, 1998.In 2001 the Company declared as a Sick Industrial Undertaking in October, 2001 and Rehabilation package was approved by BIFR for one time settlement of Rs.5,520.40 lacs.In 2004, the Company completed the modernization of Chips Plant and this modernization helps the Company to produce the chips at substantially lower costs.A new 4.10 MW Base Load Power Generation Unit that runs on cheaper fuel, Furnace Oil was made operative in January 2004. The Chips Plant was commissioned in July, 2004. Metallizer Plant of 4873 TPA capacity was commissioned at Khatima factory site, in October, 2005. Film Line No. 1 Modernization Project was completed in March, 2006. Co - Extruder system in the Film Line No 2 got commissioned in June, 2006. In October 2007, Company commissioned two new Compounded Engineering Plastics Extruders totaling capacity of 3,600 MT per annum. Thereafter, Biomass (Rice Husk) based Thermic Fluid Heater of 7 million kilo calories per hour capacity at Khatima Plant was commissioned in December, 2008. The Company commissioned Continuous Polymerisation Plant of 71,000 MT capacity, Polyester Film Plant of 30,000 MT capacity and Metalliser Plant of 7,200 MT capacity in 2011.During 2011-12, Company commissioned Recycling Extruder, Off - Line Coater and Thermic Fluid Heating system. It enhanced operating capacity in Engineering Plastics to 16500 TPA by installing state of the art Compounding Extruder of 8000 TPA capacity in 2014. It again enhanced the Solid State Polymerization (SSP) capacity by 4800 TPA by installing a 32 cubic meters SSP dryer during 2013-14.The Company got into a Scheme of Arrangement with M/s. Sriyam Impex Private Limited and made it effective on May 7, 2014. In 2014-15, it commissioned Bio-mass (Rice Husk) fuelled Thermic Fluid Heater of 10 MKCal capacity and in addition, to the existing UPS of 7950 KVA, a rotary type UPS of 1670 KVA also got commissioned. Three new lines of thin BOPET film were commissioned in India in 2016 adding around 933 kilo tonnes of capacity. It added new BOPET Film capacity in Telangana through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Ester Filmtech Limited, which commenced commercial production from 20th January 2023. Besides, the new Film Plant in Hyderabad started its commercial operations during March, 2023.