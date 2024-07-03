iifl-logo-icon 1
Polyplex Corporation Ltd Share Price

1,360.5
(-1.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:56 AM

  • Open1,378.35
  • Day's High1,379.3
  • 52 Wk High1,478.7
  • Prev. Close1,378.35
  • Day's Low1,342
  • 52 Wk Low 751.65
  • Turnover (lac)742.53
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value218.86
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,270.94
  • Div. Yield0.22
Polyplex Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

1,378.35

Prev. Close

1,378.35

Turnover(Lac.)

742.53

Day's High

1,379.3

Day's Low

1,342

52 Week's High

1,478.7

52 Week's Low

751.65

Book Value

218.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,270.94

P/E

0

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0.22

Polyplex Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 9

Record Date: 26 Nov, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Polyplex Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Polyplex Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.93%

Foreign: 23.93%

Indian: 2.76%

Non-Promoter- 10.21%

Institutions: 10.20%

Non-Institutions: 63.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polyplex Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.48

34.48

31.97

31.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

634.44

659.93

700.04

524.8

Net Worth

668.92

694.41

732.01

556.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,298.94

1,272.77

1,088.67

943.59

yoy growth (%)

2.05

16.91

15.37

-2.54

Raw materials

-787.99

-827.82

-765.93

-662.3

As % of sales

60.66

65.04

70.35

70.18

Employee costs

-91.15

-84.26

-69.94

-61.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

498.88

313.04

79.35

55.4

Depreciation

-57.39

-54.51

-47.5

-52.77

Tax paid

-45.48

-83.23

-20.45

-9.67

Working capital

26.19

11.7

69.64

62.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.05

16.91

15.37

-2.54

Op profit growth

46.8

90.83

2.17

-13.88

EBIT growth

58.87

231.74

27.88

72.57

Net profit growth

97.28

290.19

28.8

69.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,306.87

7,652.28

6,624.4

4,918.27

4,487.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,306.87

7,652.28

6,624.4

4,918.27

4,487.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

60.26

95.19

127.98

59.05

130.81

Polyplex Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polyplex Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjiv Saraf

Non Executive Director

Sanjiv Chadha

Independent Director

Pooja Haldea

Independent Director

Ranjit Singh

Whole Time Director & CEO

Pranay Kothari

Non Executive Director

Iyad Malas

Independent Director

Hemant Sahai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A K Gurnani

Independent Director

Yogesh Kapur

Independent Director

Sandip Das

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polyplex Corporation Ltd

Summary

Polyplex Corporation Limited was incorporated in October 18, 1984. Promoted by Sanjiv Saraf in association with Mahalaxi Trading & Investment Company, a non-resident corporate body, the Corporation is a leading Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Film (BOPET) film producer. It offers a wide range of plastic films across various substrates including BOPET (thin & thick), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film (BOPP), Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Blown Polypropylene/Polyethylene (Blown PP/PE). Its portfolio of specialty, innovative and differentiated products are used across packaging, electrical & electronic and other industrial applications. The Company currently operate a total base film capacity of ~4,36,000 MTPA. Polyplex is the only global player with resin plants at all manufacturing locations. Backward integration enables it to develop resins required for specialty products, apart from enhancing cost competitiveness and ensuring supply security. Forward integration provides an ability to undertake one or more downstream processes on the base film in a cost-efficient manner leading to higher innovation, value addition and reduced volatility. The downstream businesses like metalizing, silicone coating, extrusion coating, holography, TMP/DMP and offline chemical coating has enabled the Company to offer products for a variety of applications.The plant was commissioned in 1988 with a capital outlay of about Rs 40 cr. The companys product is biaxially-oriented polyes
Company FAQs

What is the Polyplex Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Polyplex Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1360.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polyplex Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polyplex Corporation Ltd is ₹4270.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polyplex Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polyplex Corporation Ltd is 0 and 6.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polyplex Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polyplex Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polyplex Corporation Ltd is ₹751.65 and ₹1478.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polyplex Corporation Ltd?

Polyplex Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.40%, 3 Years at -9.90%, 1 Year at 21.71%, 6 Month at 25.32%, 3 Month at 20.60% and 1 Month at 4.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polyplex Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polyplex Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.69 %
Institutions - 10.20 %
Public - 63.10 %

