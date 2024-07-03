Summary

Polyplex Corporation Limited was incorporated in October 18, 1984. Promoted by Sanjiv Saraf in association with Mahalaxi Trading & Investment Company, a non-resident corporate body, the Corporation is a leading Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Film (BOPET) film producer. It offers a wide range of plastic films across various substrates including BOPET (thin & thick), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film (BOPP), Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Blown Polypropylene/Polyethylene (Blown PP/PE). Its portfolio of specialty, innovative and differentiated products are used across packaging, electrical & electronic and other industrial applications. The Company currently operate a total base film capacity of ~4,36,000 MTPA. Polyplex is the only global player with resin plants at all manufacturing locations. Backward integration enables it to develop resins required for specialty products, apart from enhancing cost competitiveness and ensuring supply security. Forward integration provides an ability to undertake one or more downstream processes on the base film in a cost-efficient manner leading to higher innovation, value addition and reduced volatility. The downstream businesses like metalizing, silicone coating, extrusion coating, holography, TMP/DMP and offline chemical coating has enabled the Company to offer products for a variety of applications.The plant was commissioned in 1988 with a capital outlay of about Rs 40 cr. The companys product is biaxially-oriented polyes

