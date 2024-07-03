Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹1,378.35
Prev. Close₹1,378.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹742.53
Day's High₹1,379.3
Day's Low₹1,342
52 Week's High₹1,478.7
52 Week's Low₹751.65
Book Value₹218.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,270.94
P/E0
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0.22
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.48
34.48
31.97
31.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
634.44
659.93
700.04
524.8
Net Worth
668.92
694.41
732.01
556.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,298.94
1,272.77
1,088.67
943.59
yoy growth (%)
2.05
16.91
15.37
-2.54
Raw materials
-787.99
-827.82
-765.93
-662.3
As % of sales
60.66
65.04
70.35
70.18
Employee costs
-91.15
-84.26
-69.94
-61.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
498.88
313.04
79.35
55.4
Depreciation
-57.39
-54.51
-47.5
-52.77
Tax paid
-45.48
-83.23
-20.45
-9.67
Working capital
26.19
11.7
69.64
62.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.05
16.91
15.37
-2.54
Op profit growth
46.8
90.83
2.17
-13.88
EBIT growth
58.87
231.74
27.88
72.57
Net profit growth
97.28
290.19
28.8
69.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,306.87
7,652.28
6,624.4
4,918.27
4,487.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,306.87
7,652.28
6,624.4
4,918.27
4,487.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
60.26
95.19
127.98
59.05
130.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjiv Saraf
Non Executive Director
Sanjiv Chadha
Independent Director
Pooja Haldea
Independent Director
Ranjit Singh
Whole Time Director & CEO
Pranay Kothari
Non Executive Director
Iyad Malas
Independent Director
Hemant Sahai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A K Gurnani
Independent Director
Yogesh Kapur
Independent Director
Sandip Das
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Polyplex Corporation Ltd
Summary
Polyplex Corporation Limited was incorporated in October 18, 1984. Promoted by Sanjiv Saraf in association with Mahalaxi Trading & Investment Company, a non-resident corporate body, the Corporation is a leading Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Film (BOPET) film producer. It offers a wide range of plastic films across various substrates including BOPET (thin & thick), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film (BOPP), Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Blown Polypropylene/Polyethylene (Blown PP/PE). Its portfolio of specialty, innovative and differentiated products are used across packaging, electrical & electronic and other industrial applications. The Company currently operate a total base film capacity of ~4,36,000 MTPA. Polyplex is the only global player with resin plants at all manufacturing locations. Backward integration enables it to develop resins required for specialty products, apart from enhancing cost competitiveness and ensuring supply security. Forward integration provides an ability to undertake one or more downstream processes on the base film in a cost-efficient manner leading to higher innovation, value addition and reduced volatility. The downstream businesses like metalizing, silicone coating, extrusion coating, holography, TMP/DMP and offline chemical coating has enabled the Company to offer products for a variety of applications.The plant was commissioned in 1988 with a capital outlay of about Rs 40 cr. The companys product is biaxially-oriented polyes
Read More
The Polyplex Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1360.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polyplex Corporation Ltd is ₹4270.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polyplex Corporation Ltd is 0 and 6.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polyplex Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polyplex Corporation Ltd is ₹751.65 and ₹1478.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polyplex Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.40%, 3 Years at -9.90%, 1 Year at 21.71%, 6 Month at 25.32%, 3 Month at 20.60% and 1 Month at 4.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.