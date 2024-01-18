|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|9
|90
|Interim
|Board Meeting Outcome Declaration and payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 @ Rs. 9/- per share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to TDS/ Withholding Tax. Record date for the purpose of payment of aforesaid Dividend has been fixed as November 26, 2024 and is proposed to be paid within the time prescribed under law.
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Financial Year for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 Recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ Re. 1 per share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to TDS/ Withholding Tax; which would be paid after its declaration in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), within the prescribed time frame. Date of AGM and Book Closure would be intimated in due course.
