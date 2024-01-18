Financial Year for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 Recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ Re. 1 per share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to TDS/ Withholding Tax; which would be paid after its declaration in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), within the prescribed time frame. Date of AGM and Book Closure would be intimated in due course.