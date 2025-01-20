Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.6
25.6
11.6
-0.03
Op profit growth
55.86
57.98
11.62
25.31
EBIT growth
69.17
66.64
-3.68
106.21
Net profit growth
81.46
76.88
-31.18
697.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.74
17.39
13.83
13.83
EBIT margin
20.25
13.12
9.89
11.46
Net profit margin
10.4
6.28
4.46
7.23
RoCE
18.11
11.94
8.32
8.88
RoNW
4.2
2.52
1.64
2.5
RoA
2.32
1.43
0.93
1.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
269.61
151.65
87.25
110.98
Dividend per share
164
17
40
7
Cash EPS
73.9
8.97
-7.99
10.96
Book value per share
972.59
947.09
796.7
719.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.19
1.97
5.31
3.77
P/CEPS
11.64
33.36
-58.04
38.2
P/B
0.88
0.31
0.58
0.58
EV/EBIDTA
1.91
0.89
2.9
3.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
93.84
58.96
80.23
8.28
Tax payout
-11.91
-25.64
-9.48
-4.6
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.07
49.97
52.01
51.19
Inventory days
55.36
50.6
51.2
48.19
Creditor days
-29.87
-26.03
-31.48
-29.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-56.67
-32.67
-8.96
-7.8
Net debt / equity
-0.08
-0.06
0.03
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
-0.21
-0.26
0.16
0.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.34
-55.93
-60.17
-60.46
Employee costs
-8.63
-8.62
-8.48
-9.16
Other costs
-17.28
-18.03
-17.5
-16.53
