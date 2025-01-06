Polyplex Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
498.88
313.04
79.35
55.4
Depreciation
-57.39
-54.51
-47.5
-52.77
Tax paid
-45.48
-83.23
-20.45
-9.67
Working capital
26.19
11.7
69.64
62.04
Other operating items
Operating
422.19
187
81.02
54.98
Capital expenditure
15.49
137.89
11.84
-35.06
Free cash flow
437.68
324.89
92.86
19.91
Equity raised
654.64
792.78
788.28
761.13
Investing
-70.18
72.18
0
27.48
Financing
24.97
80.74
33.21
25.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,047.11
1,270.59
914.36
834.12
