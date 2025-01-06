iifl-logo-icon 1
Polyplex Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,312.6
(-4.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Polyplex Corporation Ltd

Polyplex Corpn FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

498.88

313.04

79.35

55.4

Depreciation

-57.39

-54.51

-47.5

-52.77

Tax paid

-45.48

-83.23

-20.45

-9.67

Working capital

26.19

11.7

69.64

62.04

Other operating items

Operating

422.19

187

81.02

54.98

Capital expenditure

15.49

137.89

11.84

-35.06

Free cash flow

437.68

324.89

92.86

19.91

Equity raised

654.64

792.78

788.28

761.13

Investing

-70.18

72.18

0

27.48

Financing

24.97

80.74

33.21

25.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,047.11

1,270.59

914.36

834.12

