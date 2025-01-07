Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,298.94
1,272.77
1,088.67
943.59
yoy growth (%)
2.05
16.91
15.37
-2.54
Raw materials
-787.99
-827.82
-765.93
-662.3
As % of sales
60.66
65.04
70.35
70.18
Employee costs
-91.15
-84.26
-69.94
-61.8
As % of sales
7.01
6.62
6.42
6.54
Other costs
-199.24
-210.46
-174.07
-142.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.33
16.53
15.98
15.09
Operating profit
220.55
150.23
78.72
77.04
OPM
16.97
11.8
7.23
8.16
Depreciation
-57.39
-54.51
-47.5
-52.77
Interest expense
-2.86
-2.75
-15.84
-19.03
Other income
338.59
220.08
63.98
50.16
Profit before tax
498.88
313.04
79.35
55.4
Taxes
-45.48
-83.23
-20.45
-9.67
Tax rate
-9.11
-26.58
-25.77
-17.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
453.39
229.81
58.89
45.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
453.39
229.81
58.89
45.72
yoy growth (%)
97.28
290.19
28.8
69.65
NPM
34.9
18.05
5.41
4.84
