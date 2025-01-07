iifl-logo-icon 1
Polyplex Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,348.75
(2.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,298.94

1,272.77

1,088.67

943.59

yoy growth (%)

2.05

16.91

15.37

-2.54

Raw materials

-787.99

-827.82

-765.93

-662.3

As % of sales

60.66

65.04

70.35

70.18

Employee costs

-91.15

-84.26

-69.94

-61.8

As % of sales

7.01

6.62

6.42

6.54

Other costs

-199.24

-210.46

-174.07

-142.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.33

16.53

15.98

15.09

Operating profit

220.55

150.23

78.72

77.04

OPM

16.97

11.8

7.23

8.16

Depreciation

-57.39

-54.51

-47.5

-52.77

Interest expense

-2.86

-2.75

-15.84

-19.03

Other income

338.59

220.08

63.98

50.16

Profit before tax

498.88

313.04

79.35

55.4

Taxes

-45.48

-83.23

-20.45

-9.67

Tax rate

-9.11

-26.58

-25.77

-17.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

453.39

229.81

58.89

45.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

453.39

229.81

58.89

45.72

yoy growth (%)

97.28

290.19

28.8

69.65

NPM

34.9

18.05

5.41

4.84

