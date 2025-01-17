Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
4,163.25
|31.57
|9,737.28
|95.73
|0.24
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,041.95
|49.67
|9,462.55
|49.43
|1.05
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
229.1
|35.93
|7,536.39
|63.5
|1.88
|357.6
|30.82
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
990.55
|24.39
|6,511.79
|72.08
|0.6
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,247.45
|0
|3,956.08
|14.7
|0.24
|392.52
|218.54
No Record Found
