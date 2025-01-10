Polyplex Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.48
34.48
31.97
31.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
634.44
659.93
700.04
524.8
Net Worth
668.92
694.41
732.01
556.77
Minority Interest
Debt
111.02
26.43
88.05
161.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.34
0.13
2.05
Total Liabilities
779.94
721.18
820.19
720.3
Fixed Assets
288.31
302.97
321
332.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
48.99
46.99
81.99
48.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.69
2.59
4.85
4.89
Networking Capital
411.45
338.73
389.16
292.3
Inventories
198.71
206.69
195.5
151.41
Inventory Days
42.54
Sundry Debtors
192.77
123.27
193.27
141.28
Debtor Days
39.69
Other Current Assets
85.05
79.14
90.74
110.46
Sundry Creditors
-18.37
-25.56
-29.13
-27.32
Creditor Days
7.67
Other Current Liabilities
-46.71
-44.81
-61.22
-83.53
Cash
24.5
29.9
23.17
41.37
Total Assets
779.94
721.18
820.17
720.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.