Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

POLYPLEX CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. POLYPLEX CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting- Board will also consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024) Board Meeting Outcome Declaration and payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 @ Rs. 9/- per share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to TDS/ Withholding Tax. Record date for the purpose of payment of aforesaid Dividend has been fixed as November 26, 2024 and is proposed to be paid within the time prescribed under law. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Appointment of Mr. Hemant Sahai as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August 27, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

POLYPLEX CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Results- Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Re-appointment of Mr. Pranay Kothari, Executive Director w.e.f. September 7, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

POLYPLEX CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend Final Dividend Financial Year for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 Recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ Re. 1 per share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to TDS/ Withholding Tax; which would be paid after its declaration in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), within the prescribed time frame. Date of AGM and Book Closure would be intimated in due course. Financial Year for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of Polyplex Corporation Limited (Company), at their meeting held on March 30, 2024, have considered and approved appointment of Mr. Yogesh Kapur (DIN:00070038) as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company with effect from April 1, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Yogesh Kapur as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director w.e.f April 1, 2024 for a period of 5 years

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024