SectorPackaging
Open₹209.45
Prev. Close₹208.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹111.26
Day's High₹210.49
Day's Low₹197.2
52 Week's High₹258.99
52 Week's Low₹134.4
Book Value₹64.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)735.07
P/E28.37
EPS7.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.78
31.28
3.91
3.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
185.41
75.97
71.29
44.94
Net Worth
222.19
107.25
75.2
48.85
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
BIJAYKUMAR AGARWAL
Whole Time Director & CFO
JAIPRAKASH BIJAYKUMAR AGARWAL
Whole-time Director
Madhu Agarwal
Independent Director
Vandana Agarwal
Independent Director
Sunil Yadav
Independent Director
Venugopal Rao Kudipudi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pyramid Technoplast Ltd
Summary
Pyramid Technoplast Limited was originally incorporated as Pyramid Technoplast Private Limited December 30, 1997 at Mumbai, Maharashtra; which subsequently, was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Pyramid Technoplast Limited on March 29, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing polymer based molded products (Polymer Drums) mainly used by chemical, agrochemical, speciality chemical and pharmaceutical companies for their packaging requirements. The Company specialize in rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs), Polymer Drums and Mild steel drums (MS Drums) used by the chemical, agrochemical, specialty chemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is one of the leading manufacturers of rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) in India. It operates across 7 manufacturing units with capacities of 23,514 MTPA for Polymer Drums, 420,000 Units of IBC, and 10,800 MTPA for MS Drums.The Company started commercial production of Polymer Drums at Silvassa Unit I in the year 1998. It expanded production line of Polymer Drums at Silvassa in 2011 and Bharuch in 2013. Thereafter, it commenced production of IBC at Bharuch in 2016; expanded the production of Polymer Drums in 2018 and commenced production of Mild Steel Drums at Bharuch in 2019. The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer aggregating upto 92,20,000 Equity Shares, comprising a fresh issue of 55,00,000 Equity Share
The Pyramid Technoplast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹199.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd is ₹735.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd is 28.37 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pyramid Technoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd is ₹134.4 and ₹258.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pyramid Technoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.58%, 6 Month at 11.11%, 3 Month at 22.45% and 1 Month at -4.28%.
