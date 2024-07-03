iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd Share Price

199.83
(-4.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open209.45
  • Day's High210.49
  • 52 Wk High258.99
  • Prev. Close208.43
  • Day's Low197.2
  • 52 Wk Low 134.4
  • Turnover (lac)111.26
  • P/E28.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.01
  • EPS7.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)735.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

209.45

Prev. Close

208.43

Turnover(Lac.)

111.26

Day's High

210.49

Day's Low

197.2

52 Week's High

258.99

52 Week's Low

134.4

Book Value

64.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

735.07

P/E

28.37

EPS

7.34

Divi. Yield

0

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.93%

Non-Promoter- 3.39%

Institutions: 3.39%

Non-Institutions: 21.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.78

31.28

3.91

3.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

185.41

75.97

71.29

44.94

Net Worth

222.19

107.25

75.2

48.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pyramid Technoplast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

BIJAYKUMAR AGARWAL

Whole Time Director & CFO

JAIPRAKASH BIJAYKUMAR AGARWAL

Whole-time Director

Madhu Agarwal

Independent Director

Vandana Agarwal

Independent Director

Sunil Yadav

Independent Director

Venugopal Rao Kudipudi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pyramid Technoplast Ltd

Summary

Pyramid Technoplast Limited was originally incorporated as Pyramid Technoplast Private Limited December 30, 1997 at Mumbai, Maharashtra; which subsequently, was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Pyramid Technoplast Limited on March 29, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing polymer based molded products (Polymer Drums) mainly used by chemical, agrochemical, speciality chemical and pharmaceutical companies for their packaging requirements. The Company specialize in rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs), Polymer Drums and Mild steel drums (MS Drums) used by the chemical, agrochemical, specialty chemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is one of the leading manufacturers of rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) in India. It operates across 7 manufacturing units with capacities of 23,514 MTPA for Polymer Drums, 420,000 Units of IBC, and 10,800 MTPA for MS Drums.The Company started commercial production of Polymer Drums at Silvassa Unit I in the year 1998. It expanded production line of Polymer Drums at Silvassa in 2011 and Bharuch in 2013. Thereafter, it commenced production of IBC at Bharuch in 2016; expanded the production of Polymer Drums in 2018 and commenced production of Mild Steel Drums at Bharuch in 2019. The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer aggregating upto 92,20,000 Equity Shares, comprising a fresh issue of 55,00,000 Equity Share
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pyramid Technoplast Ltd share price today?

The Pyramid Technoplast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹199.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd is ₹735.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd is 28.37 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pyramid Technoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd is ₹134.4 and ₹258.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd?

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.58%, 6 Month at 11.11%, 3 Month at 22.45% and 1 Month at -4.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pyramid Technoplast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.94 %
Institutions - 3.40 %
Public - 21.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pyramid Technoplast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.