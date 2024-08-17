|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Approval of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting (26th AGM) of Pyramid Technoplast Limited (Company) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Shareholder Meeting/ Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024) Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)
