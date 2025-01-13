Pyramid Technoplast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.78
31.28
3.91
3.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
185.41
75.97
71.29
44.94
Net Worth
222.19
107.25
75.2
48.85
Minority Interest
Debt
19.98
55.78
65.55
52.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.82
4.7
4.36
4.13
Total Liabilities
247.99
167.73
145.11
105.41
Fixed Assets
110.47
72.07
52.82
52.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.31
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.06
0.12
0.13
Networking Capital
121.58
89.83
88.68
48.21
Inventories
58.75
45.5
37.45
21.57
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
99.32
76.97
75.11
64.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.99
25.46
14.88
10.47
Sundry Creditors
-45.7
-51.25
-31.75
-42.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.77
-6.85
-7.01
-5.52
Cash
6.48
5.79
3.5
4.58
Total Assets
248
167.75
145.12
105.4
